RAY White Dalby has added another major multi-vendor studstock sale to its stable this time a globally-recognised auction set to be staged on a cruise ship in Sydney Harbour next month.
The Elite Wagyu Sale will see more than 500 people climb aboard the Starship Sydney and has previously broken Australian beef records.
This year's auction will mark the first time Ray White Dalby has been entrusted with the sale, adding to its involvement with the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale.
The agency has high hopes that this year's could match the high price of $400,000 top recorded during last year's auction for Sunnyside S0014.
The agency was selected by the Australian Wagyu Association after a tender process and Ray White Dalby principal David Felsch said his team was eager to help continue to build the sale's standing as one of the most illustrious in the industry.
"We are certainly very humbled to be given the opportunity to conduct the sale and we didn't expect to beat out some of the big players, but we are really happy we did," Mr Felsch said.
"We're really excited about it and it certainly puts us and Ray White in that Wagyu space over the next few years."
The sale adds to a growing portfolio for the Dalby branch, which has taken the reins of the Australian Stock Horse Sale and helped lead it to new heights in recent years.
"The Australian Stock Horse Sale is a big event and along with the Darling Downs branch we've reached some really high levels, which I'm sure has helped us in the Wagyu space," Mr Felsch said.
"We're also really keen to keep moving forward with that and trying to make both sales the best they can be."
As for next month's sale, which will have Australian Young Auctioneer 2021 Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Charters Towers auctioneering, Mr Felsch said he was hopeful there could be another record breaker included in the catalogue.
After breaking the record for the most expensive beef animal ever sold in Australia at $400,000 in 2022, this year's auction on April 20 is expected to pick up where last year's sale left off.
"We were down there recently looking at the boat and it will certainly be a bit of an eye-opener," he said.
"Holding a sale, that is expected to have about 500 or 600 people attend is going to be interesting and have its own set of challenges but we feel like we're ready for it.
"I don't know about breaking the record again, but I certainly think there is a heifer that is as good as last year's top that could attract plenty of interest.
"The overall quality of the catalogue continues to get better year on year with some really high indexing bulls and heifers included.
"Based on that, I certainly think there could be a few lots, particularly early in the catalogue, that could give the record a bit of a shake."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
