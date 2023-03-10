Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ray White Dalby to run 2023 Elite Wagyu Sale onboard Starship Sydney

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
March 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Dalby principal David Felsch said his team was eager to take on the Elite Wagyu Sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

RAY White Dalby has added another major multi-vendor studstock sale to its stable this time a globally-recognised auction set to be staged on a cruise ship in Sydney Harbour next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.