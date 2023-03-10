Queensland Country Life
Prices up 50c/kg in lighter end of premier weaner sale

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:10pm
Genevieve Reeves, Robindell, Amosfield, with her line of 43 Angus steers which sold to average $1511/head.

A beautiful line of 2647 quality weaners showcasing the best the Stanthorpe region can bred, was offered at the annual George and Fuhrmann premier weaner sale, held at the showgrounds on Thursday.

