A beautiful line of 2647 quality weaners showcasing the best the Stanthorpe region can bred, was offered at the annual George and Fuhrmann premier weaner sale, held at the showgrounds on Thursday.
According to auctioneer Matthew Grayson, the overall the sale returned a very pleasing result.
He said in parts the sale up to 50c/kg dearer, particularly in the lighter end of the weaner run.
Overall the offering averaged 281.1c/kg to return $1268.
Mr Grayson said the buying support was far and wide,
"We had a lot of active operators from Central Queensland, parts of the Darling Downs, and into NSW as far south as Inverell," he said.
"Also there were cattle that stayed locally, such as Wickham Farms at Killarney."
Mr Grayson said some the cattlemen operating were taking a punt of the rain change expect to hit southern Queensland over the weekend.
Sisters, Helen and Genevieve Reeves run their respective breeding herds at Robindell, Amosfield, where they breed to target the weaner market.
Genevieve Reeves offered a line of 43 Angus steers and 30 Angus heifers.
Overall her steers with average weight 319kg, averaged 473.4c/kg to return $1511/head.
Ms Reeves, sold a pen of 20 heifers which topped at 500c/kg, with an average weight of 288.8kg to return $1444/head.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life after her steers sold, she said she knew her prices would be back on what they had achieved over the past three years.
"My prices are still very good money, in today's market," she said.
Ms Reeves was awarded the champion pen of Angus steers, which later were awarded the overall champion pen. This pen of 17 Angus Steers 470c/kg, 342kg to return $1609/head.
Helen Reeves offered 47 Angus steers which had an average weight of 282.kg, and sold for 382.6c/kg to return $1124/head.
She too, was pretty happy with the return.
"I got what I thought I would on today's market, " she said.
Judging Results: Champion Pen of Angus Steers & Overall Champion Pen: Genevieve Reeves, Liston - 17 Angus Steers 470c/kg, 342kg to return $1609/head.
Champion Pen of Crossbred Steers - Richard & Kim Vandesande, New Koreelah - 10 Charolais x Steers 456c/kg, 291kg to return $1327/head.
Champion Pen of Euro Steers: - Warwick Park Grazing, Liston - 6 Limousin/Angus x Steers 474c/kg, 357kg $1690/head.
Champion Pen of Angus Heifers - Alan Russell & Val Methven, Woodenbong - 12 Angus Heifers 490c/kg, 371kg $1817/head.
Champion Pen of Crossbred Heifers - David O'Sullivan & Janelle Cartwright, Stonehenge - 14 Angus x Heifers 402c/kg, 277kg $1114
Champion Pen of Euro Heifers - P & P Grant, Willsons Downfall - 10 Limousin Heifers 396c/kg, 270kg $1069/head.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
