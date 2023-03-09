An 80-year-old timber bridge between Roma and Taroom has been replaced to allow more reliable access along the route.
A new two-lane concrete bridge is now in use at Sandy Creek near Taroom, replacing the timber structure built in the 1940s.
Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders the new bridge was much safer and easier to use and would support more freight connectivity.
"We know how important flood resilience is on our roads, especially after the weather we've had across Queensland recently, so it's great to see the Sandy Creek Bridge upgrade finished," Mr Saunders said.
"The Sandy Creek Bridge was one of the last timber bridges left in the Fitzroy region, and I'm looking forward to seeing more be replaced with better, safer bridges.
Last year Queensland Country Life reported that rural residents in the area were fed up with the number of closed and damaged roads skyrocketing around the regions after a year of consistently wet conditions.
Eurombah Creek School Bus Association secretary Kasey Phillips, who lives on a property 60km from Taroom, said at the time that the closure of the bridge at Sandy Creek had meant the bus was forced to travel along a much longer, alternative route, or not get through at all when that was also closed.
Mr Saunders said the $9.5 million project was a win for the Taroom community.
"The new bridge is far more flood resilient, and can handle much more traffic," he said.
"I thank motorists and the community for their patience during construction of this key infrastructure project."
