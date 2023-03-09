Queensland Country Life
Gulf Country communities threatened by intense rainfall

By Annie Hesse, Fraser Barton, Robyn Wuth and Michael Ramsey
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:23pm
Supplies are being flown in to remote communities cut off by floods in Queensland's Gulf Country. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Northern Australia is awash with intense rainfall threatening Queensland's Gulf Country communities with more flash flooding.

