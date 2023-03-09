IT'S the range of olive oils, tapenades and balsamic vinegar being enjoyed by foodies from Julia Creek to Melbourne, but Coolbardie Olives' roots originate on the Darling Downs.
Run by Donna and Stephen Emmerton, the business has taken off since the couple relocated from Haden to the outskirts of Crows Nest six years ago and purchased the business two years ago.
However, olive products weren't the Emmertons' first enterprise, as the family first started breeding stud and commercial White Dorpers in 2007.
From those early days, the Emmertons launched Downs Dorper Lamb, which provided direct boxed meat deliveries to customers across the state.
However, owner Donna Emmerton said now that the demand for Coolbardie's products has continued to soar, the couple has decided to scale back its lamb operation.
"We've still got a few ewes on our 50-acre place at the moment, but they are mostly for keeping the grass down," Ms Emmerton said.
"After we moved and got into the olives side of things it became a little bit too much to continue with the lambs, especially after our daughters moved out of home to go to university when we were still at Haden, which was another reason we downsized properties.
"So we decided to scale back from the meat side of things and put all of our focus into the olives."
Relocating to the family's new property Coolbardie Downs, near Crows Nest, just before the recent drought, Ms Emmerton said the decision to focus more on the burgeoning olive products business proved to be a blessing in disguise.
"When we decided to move, we were thinking of either going to a bigger place and increase our stud and lamb production, or a smaller one," she said.
"We opted to come here, which is a bit smaller and probably proved to be a smart call in hindsight.
"It was really dry and if we had gone bigger we might have bitten off a bit more than we could chew, so this proved to be a really good call.
"We purchased the olive business from Bunnyconnellon and started to create the products based on the recipes they had been using."
Since its launch, Coolbardie Olives' first hit the scenes at Toowoomba's farmers markets before growing in popularity to now being stocked by retailers across the country from as far south as Melbourne to as far north as Julia Creek.
The secret to the success may well lie in the fact most of the operation is run by Donna out of an industrial kitchen in Crows Nest.
"We get the olives sent up from some of the best growers in South Australia and I make and package all of the products by hand," Ms Emmerton said.
"I'd have to say our two most popular products are the Bush Barbie marinated olives and our Molly extra virgin olive oil.
"We've had plenty of customers, some from as far away as Mount Isa, buy our products to put them in gift baskets or hampers because they do make great gifts.
"I consider myself to be a bit of a foodie at heart, so I do like to ensure that everything is the best it can be."
As for expansion, Ms Emmerton said while it was a possibility, she was focused on making Coolbardie Olives the best it can be for the time being.
"For the time being I think we're pretty happy to keep doing what we're doing, but you never say never," she said.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
