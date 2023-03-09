Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Research finds rural and remote nurses are making a difference

BM
By Brad Marsellos
March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Augutis has spent four years analysing patient care in Queensland's rural and remote hospitals. Picture: Supplied CQU

Spending hours with patients every day, and with no emergency teams on call - nurses are making life-saving decisions in rural and remote hospitals around Queensland a published analysis has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.