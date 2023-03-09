Spending hours with patients every day, and with no emergency teams on call - nurses are making life-saving decisions in rural and remote hospitals around Queensland a published analysis has found.
Bundaberg registered nurse Wendy Augutis has completed a four year research project on the role rural and remote nurses take in observing patients for signs of health decline.
Her review published in the Australian Journal of Rural Health found nurses monitoring and observing patients were helping save lives in small hospitals, with no medical emergency team (MET).
"It's life or death, historically patients in hospital died because we weren't monitoring them enough." she said.
"Now we have the Queensland Adult Deterioration Detection System, these early warning systems have been developed to try and identify those patients before they crash.
"The significant part of rural and remote is they don't have a MET, so normally if you identify a patient that is unwell MET rush up and intervene where they can, in rural and remote you have to predict they are going to deteriorate by either nurse's intuition or other diagnostics and see if we have to transfer them to city hospitals."
Ms Augutis studied the data from 100 patients transferred to a city hospital from small rural hospitals and 100 patients discharged home and analysed the different ways they were monitored and their cases became escalated.
She believes the data shows the close bond between nurse and patient means the right decisions are being made.
"I looked at everything, I had a very long spreadsheet," she said.
"I found that we monitored all patients quite the same, so I feel this means we are doing the right thing, we are using our intuition, we are using other skills on top of the charts, we are using the worry factor to escalate a patient not just a number."
Her research showed nurses communicating with doctors was also critical.
"Nurses advocate for their patients, that's our job," she said.
"According to the early warning systems when you reach a certain score and have to do something about it, whether it is notify a team leader, call a doctor, monitor more frequently.
"Nurses are actively doing this constantly, and the early warning systems are designed to provide a platform for the nurses as well, so if you rate a patient and they are a zero (no warnings), it still provides a platform to say to the doctor 'I have this, this and this' I need you to review this patient.
Ms Augutis began her journey as a health professional with a STEPS course at CQUniversity in 2000 before completing a Bachelor of Biomedical Science, and graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing in 2011.
Her published work is part of her masters thesis research, which Ms Augutis began in 2018 and completed while also experiencing her own health scare.
"I was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm in October 2021," she said,
"I had surgery at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to have a stent implanted in my internal carotid artery with coiling inserted in my para ophthalmic aneurysm."
Currently working in both public and private Bundaberg clinical settings, teaching Diploma of Nursing students at TAFE, and a casual employee with CQU teaching nursing, Ms Augutis feels although nurses face massive challenges with staff shortages, overall they working hard to provide for those they care for.
"We know there are staff shortages all across the board, rural obviously has more challenges for this reason, people train in the major cities but don't return to regional hospitals," she said.
"There are a lot of obstacles, but they do a marvellous job and they are working against so many challenges."
"How do nurses use early warning system vital signs observation charts in rural, remote and regional health care facilities: A scoping review" by Wendy Augutis was recently published on the Australian Journal of Rural Health.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
