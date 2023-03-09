Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gracemere yarding made up of more than half steers

March 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Atkinson from Atkinson and Co purchased some of the light feeder Brahman steers offloaded by Olive Brahmans, Marlborough. Their 149 run peaked at 368c/kg, averaged 342kg and returned $1264/hd. Picture: CQLX

More than half of the 3601 head yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday were steers (1960) with a strong panel of buyers making good competition on a range of categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.