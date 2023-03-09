More than half of the 3601 head yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday were steers (1960) with a strong panel of buyers making good competition on a range of categories.
Cattle were drawn from as north as Proserpine and Collinsville, a run from Clermont, south to Calliope and the Boyne Valley and all other local areas in between.
Fitzroy Grazing, Glenlee sold EU Brahman steers for 328c/kg weighing 568kg to return $1865/hd.
Mackland Grazing Family Trust, Clermont sold a run of 177 EU Brahman and Brangus cross steers with the lead pen reaching 386c weighing 475kg to return $1834/hd.
Collingvale PTY LTD, Proserpine sold Brangus steers for 386c weighing 422kg to return $1631/hd.
Olive Brahmans, Marlborough, sold a run of 140 Brahman steers with the lead pen making 380c/kg, weighing 396kg to return $1508/hd.
K and J Barlow and G and S Barlow, Comet sold a run of Brangus steers to average 437c weighing 352kg to return $1540/hd.
R and LA Prange, Machine Creek sold Brangus cross steers for 454c weighing 310kg to return $1408/hd.
Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough sold Brahman weaner steers for 500c/kg weighing 305kg to return $1525/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina sold Simbrah cross weaner steers for 538c/kg weighing 297kg to return $1599/hd.
Barraclough Family Trust, Marlborough sold Brangus weaner steers for 550c/kg weighing 286kg to return $1577/hd.
E Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus cross steers to 530c/kg, weighing 266kg, to return $1413/hd.
Wales Grazing, Biloela, sold Brangus weaners steers to 552c/kg, weighing 254kg, to return $1402/hd.
BandS Mills, Biloela sold Brangus steers for 550c weighing 250kg to return $1380/hd.
Davey Family, Baralaba sold weaner Charbray steers to 470c/kg, weighing 248kg, to return $1167/hd.
D and K Mauger, Ambrose sold Charbray steers for 538c weighing 240kg to return $1295/hd.
DW McCartney, Kunwarara sold EU Brangus cross steers for 554c weighing 237kg to return $1314/hd.
D.GRL Smith, Dululu sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 552c weighing 216kg to return $1196/hd.
WH Neill Ballantine, Baralaba sold Brahman cross cows for 267c weighing 660kg to return $1765/hd.
R and LA Prange, Machine Creek sold Brangus cows for 266c weighing 656kg to return $1746/hd.
K and J Barlow and G and S Barlow, Comet sold a pen of Brangus cows for 273c weighing 580kg to return $1587/hd.
Foxlee Pastoral, Yeppoon sold Droughtmaster cows for 252c weighing 529kg to return $1334/hd.
LL Jones, Theodore sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 265c weighing 522kg to return $1385/hd.
Mackland Grazing Family Trust, Clermont sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 308c weighing 466kg to return $1436/hd.
Davey Family, Baralaba, sold a run of Charbray cross heifers with the lead pen making 332c/kg, weighing 410kg, returning $1364/hd.
Mt Flora, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 336c/kg weighing 350kg to return $1176/hd.
K and J Barlow and G and S Barlow, Comet sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 362c weighing 307kg to return $1115/hd.
C S Lawrie, Westwood sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 356c/kg weighing 294kg to return $1047/hd.
Malvern Developments, Tungamull sold Brahman cross heifers for 296c weighing 283kg to return $839/hd.
SINM Pastoral, Nankin sold F1 Speckle Park heifers to 535c weighing 244kg to return $1305/hd.
DW McCartney, Kunwarara sold EU Brangus cross heifers for 434c weighing 242kg to return $1051/hd.
Sincity Paints and Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mount Morgan sold Brangus cross weaner heifers for 350c/kg weighing 188kg to return $658/hd.
