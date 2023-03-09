While one of his women sank this week, founder of newly proclaimed social media legend Outback Pioneers, Richard Kinnon has given his wife Marisse the credit for keeping him afloat.
On International Women's Day, three days after the shocking news that the tourism group's newest attraction, the 98-year-old Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler had sunk at its mooring on the Thomson River at Longreach, Mr Kinnon was in Brisbane to accept the Outback Queensland Tourism Association award for the heritage tourism group's mastery of social media.
A four-week social media campaign showcased the journey of the 100 tonne paddlewheeler as it travelled on the back of a truck from Echuca, Victoria to its new home at Longreach, reaching 3.2 million people and generating over 600,000 views across Outback Pioneer's social media accounts.
"I tell you what, I'm sick of this phone pinging," Mr Kinnon said as he accepted the award at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Wednesday night.
With his voice breaking, he went on to say that every man needs a good woman behind him, especially in the pioneering outback.
"I've got an amazing little female beside me - nothing happens without her, she's the unsung hero," he said.
Another amazing woman, Winton's Robyn Stephens, who has dedicated over 50 years to the town's Outback Festival, was named the winner of the Vince Evert Memorial for outstanding contribution to tourism.
She helped launch the first Outback Festival in 1972 to help boost the local economy after years of drought, and today, thousands of visitors travel to Winton to take part in the biennial festival, which saw over a million dollars injected into the local community in 2021.
True to form, rather than speak about herself, Ms Stephens described Vince Evert, also from Winton, as one of outback Queensland tourism's greatest visionaries.
"This is such a privilege," she said.
In front of a room packed with tourism identities and tourism trade representatives, the Eromanga Natural History Museum's operations manager Corey Richards accepted the young achiever award.
Recently appointed as a Queensland Young Tourism Leader, Mr Richards has made a number of strides in the industry, attending several conferences and building partnerships that have already seen growth and investment in the region.
From the same area, the Quilpie Visitor Information Centre, museum and gallery won the award for best visitor experience.
It recently introducing the Quilpeta Night Show, an innovative event where guests can relax and watch a movie under the stars on premium outdoor lounges.
The evening event has driven an increase in bookings and extended visitation since launching in June 2021.
Wednesday's presentations in Brisbane were the culmination of the third Outback Muster, which brought together operators, travel agents and media for information sharing.
OQTA chairman Andrew Martin, also the mayor of the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, said it was a case of the bush going to the city to show it what the outback had to offer.
"There was some consternation years ago about moving our office from Longreach to Brisbane, then there was some consternation about moving the Muster and now, tonight, the awards to Brisbane," he said.
"To put it in a nutshell, 70 per cent of our trade in the outback comes from south east Queensland.
"Why wouldn't we go to where our customers are, where the contacts and networks are, where the ministers are.
"This is bigger and better every year - the room is packed and there's a lot of trade people there."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The OQTA also launched the 2023 tourism season and 118-page Traveller's Guide, with 29 new outback Queensland experiences and events among the 160 listed, including Cunnamulla's Hot Springs and Hughenden's Festival of Outback Skies.
Outback Queensland covers two-thirds of the state and could be said to have something to offer everyone, from dinosaur escapades and romantic stays to adventures fit for the grey nomad and one-off cultural experiences.
"Last year, we saw eight outback Queensland operators receive Queensland tourism awards for the unforgettable experiences they deliver to holidayers from across the nation," OQTA CEO Denise Brown said.
Operators in the outback are waiting to see how high interest rates and fuel prices will affect their numbers after a post-pandemic tourism and economic surge, but many last night said that after a quiet February, bookings were beginning to flow.
And despite the unfortunate news surrounding the Pride of the Murray sinking, Outback Pioneers founder Richard Kinnon said he was optimistic about the future.
"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure our guests still have a fantastic cruise experience in Longreach. This is a setback but not the end of the story," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
