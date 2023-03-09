Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Outback Pioneers, Robyn Stephens among Outback Tourism award winners

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Kinnon accepting the OQTA Social Media Legend award. Pictures: Sally Gall

While one of his women sank this week, founder of newly proclaimed social media legend Outback Pioneers, Richard Kinnon has given his wife Marisse the credit for keeping him afloat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.