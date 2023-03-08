Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Barcaldine racing participants disqualified over jigger incident

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Ric McMahon riding early morning with an electronic device in his hand riding Hemmerle during a track gallop at the Birdsville Cup. Picture supplied.

The three Queensland racing participants involved in the long running Birdsville jigger case have been disqualified by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.