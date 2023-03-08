The three Queensland racing participants involved in the long running Birdsville jigger case have been disqualified by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.
On Wednesday, the QRIC handed its penalties to Barcaldine Thoroughbred trainer Todd Austin, and disqualified him for five years. Jockey Ric McMahon has been disqualified for three and a half years, while stable hand Toni Austin was disqualified for twelve months.
The major investigation and penalties came after a raft of charges were bought to the trio, when a photograph came to light showing jockey McMahon with an electronic device in his hand riding Hemmerle during a track gallop at the Birdsville Cup race meeting, in August last year.
A jigger is a handheld device that can deliver an electric shock to a horse and is used in a bid to improve performance.
The investigation initially resulted with the scratching of Todd Austin's four horses on Friday, which decimated the already skinny fields, and his starters in the Birdsville Cup on the Saturday.
Ric McMahon, who was in hot form winning on seven of his last 10 rides, was stood down from riding at the event. He had four rides across the two days, and they were all on Austin-trained horses.
When considering appropriate penalty, QRIC Chief Thoroughbred steward Josh Adams said stewards view breaches of this kind very seriously.
"It can have a detrimental effect on the image of racing, and penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the entire racing industry that these activities cannot be condoned," he said.
"The possession and use of jiggers is abhorrent and is a practice that tarnishes the image of the racing industry where animal welfare is paramount."
"There is no lesser penalty that could be imposed to maintain public confidence and integrity in racing and to safeguard the welfare of all animals involved in racing."
Mr Austin was found guilty on February 8 of commissioning an act of cruelty to a horse and two charges of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Mr Austin's wife Toni Austin was also found guilty of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.
Stewards found Mr Austin guilty of an act of cruelty to registered Thoroughbred Hemmerle when he engaged jockey Ric McMahon to ride the horse at trackwork during the Birdsville Cup race meeting in August last year.
Mr McMahon plead guilty to possessing a jigger and providing false and misleading evidence in the inquiry which has spanned months as QRIC stewards investigated the incident around the famous and remote Queensland race meeting.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
