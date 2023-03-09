Silverdale market back 5c/kg

A yarding of 418 head at Silverdale on Wednesday with export and feeder cattle selling to cheaper prices.
Agents commented that export cattle eased with most descriptions back 5c/kg.
There were noticeably cheaper prices for feeder steers and heifers due to less buyers operating.
Light feeder and restocker cattle were similar to the previous week.
In market highlights, heavy Charbray cows from Curra Partnership made 279c/kg to return $1955 a head while Santa cows from C Nouwens made 291c/kg or $1501/hd.
Brangus bulls from Curra made 281c/kg or $2559/hd.
Diversified Foods sold full mouth Charbray bullocks for 327c/kg or $2684/hd and also heavy Droughtmaster heifers for 310c/kg or $1705/hd.
Angus grain-assisted steers from Jalka Trust made 340c/kg or $1680/hd while their heavy Charbray feeder steers made 344c/kg or $1532/hd.
TJ Collins sold light Droughtmaster feeder steers for 449c/kg or $1403/hd.
Yearling Santa mickeys from SJ Christensen made 307c/kg or $1091/ hd.
The O'Reilly family sold Santa feeder heifers for 317c/kg or $1187/hd.
Angus weaner heifers from All Beef Enterprise made 370c/kg or $757/hd.
Finch Cattle sold Santa weaner steers for 461c/kg or $1200/hd.
LS and PA Dunn sold Limousin cross weaner steers of a show quality for 637c/kg or $1179/hd.
Upcoming Silverdale Sales for 2023:
Silverdale Country Market - 11am, Monday 20th March 2023
Silverdale Live Weight Sale - 8.30am, Wednesday 15th March 2023
Silverdale Store Sale - 12pm, Saturday 11th March 2023
