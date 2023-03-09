Queensland Country Life
Silverdale feeder buyers operating less

March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Silverdale market back 5c/kg

A yarding of 418 head at Silverdale on Wednesday with export and feeder cattle selling to cheaper prices.

