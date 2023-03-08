Ladies from all over the Maranoa area travelled to St George to celebrate International Women's Day, and what better way to do so than with a long lunch.
Journalist, TV presenter and author Jess Rowe wowed the crowd as guest speaker, as she shared her experiences with mental health and being a female in the media industry, as well as a mum and self-confessed "crap housewife."
The Order of Australia medallist congratulated the rural women in the room on all of their contributions to their families and local communities, and reminded them to pat themselves on the back every now and then.
She also noted that, upon flying in from Sydney, she was shocked at just how flat everything was, an observation which evoked many laughs from the room.
