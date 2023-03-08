A 21-year-old man is facing a "very long road" in his recovery, after suffering horrific injuries in a quad bike accident near Weipa last month.
Axel Polmear, who works as a diesel fitter apprentice at Rio Tinto in Weipa, was out camping with his friends at a beach north of Weipa on February 19, when he rolled his quad bike in the early hours of the morning.
Recent rain had caused a wash-out in the road and Mr Polmear mistakenly hit it, causing him to roll his quad bike down a 10 metre embankment.
Axel's mates performed CPR on him at the scene, before rushing him on their quad bikes to the Weipa hospital, which was two hours away.
The accident had severed Axel's spine, and left him with bruising and bleeding in his brain, a punctured lung, as well as broken ribs and shoulder.
Mr Polmear was transported to the Townsville Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a critical condition, where he underwent life saving surgery for his injuries.
On the February 22, a surgeon was flown up from Brisbane, as Axel required emergency spinal surgery using new technology.
Axel's sister, Jazmin Polmear posted to social media, stating the surgery was a success.
"We were delivered the amazing news that he will be able to walk again," Ms Polmear said.
"Of course, he will never be as mobile, but we are all so over the moon."
Following the accident, Ms Polmear said Axel had to be placed into an induced coma for over six days.
"He is doing better than anyone could imagine but we have a very long road in his recovery including extensive rehabilitation," she said.
"Also, a huge thank you to Life Flight Australia for flying up from Brisbane and delivering Axel to Townsville University Hospital safely."
After the accident, the Polmear family have started a GoFundMe to help fund Axel's recovery.
"Our family is very close nit, so my parents would want nothing more than to be by his side during this rehabilitation process," Ms Polmear said.
"(Our family) just don't have the means to stay with him so long without any money coming in.
"Anyone who knows our family understand how stubborn both Mum and Dad are when it comes to accepting help and handouts."
Ms Polmear said the family have received an 'overwhelming' response from the Weipa community, following the Axel's accident.
"My big sister and I, alongside the some amazing people in our community such as the Queensland Country bank, Weipa Shell service station, and the Albatross bay Resort are attempting to raise some money so that Mum and Dad can be by Axel's side through the process of recovery," she said.
"We cannot thank everyone enough for the positive wishes and prayers."
To donate to Axel's GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/6f2ff4a3
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
