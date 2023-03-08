Bismillah Haidari's start to life was far away from the Darling Downs, but its a place he has since grown to love to live and work.
He was born in Afghanistan and moved to Pakistan when he was nine, before his family immigrated to Australia in search of a brighter future and more opportunities.
On arrival in Australia, the family settled in Gatton, where he completed his secondary schooling, and he went on to earn a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern Queensland.
At university, Bismillah spent almost two years working in Brisbane before he was accepted into a three-year JBS graduate engineer program and relocated to Toowoomba where he works in maintenance at JBS Beef City.
Bismillah said that the program provides him with on-going mentoring and he values the variety of work experience he has been exposed to at the facility.
"The advantage of the JBS graduate program is that it opens up a lot of career opportunities for you," Mr Haidari said.
"You're not working on the same thing every day; you're exposed to different machinery and systems, and that is one of the major benefits as a graduate.
"I want to utilise this program to grow myself and grow my career."
According to Justin McCormick, Plant Manager at Beef City, JBS's Beef City is one of the largest employers in Toowoomba and the Darling Downs region employing around 850 staff with rewarding jobs and career opportunities.
Mr McCormick said that Beef City is always looking for the best local talent to join the world-class operations and are delighted to have Mr Haidari on the team.
JBS CEO Brent Eastwood said that Bismillah's journey was inspiring, and he represents JBS' commitment to developing employees in regional communities across the country.
"JBS is focused on building the team we require today, but we also understand the importance of developing our employees like Bismillah for the future," Mr Eastwood said,
"We are proud to work with the agricultural sector and local businesses in communities like Toowoomba to contribute to the food supply chain and deliver red meat to dinner tables at home and abroad."
CEO of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Chris Taylor, said that JBS in Toowoomba is a great example of the jobs and skills being developed by Australian red meat processors.
"Across Australia, we are seeing red meat processors increasingly require university educated employees while continuing to develop existing staff through apprenticeships and training," Mr Taylor said.
"Bismillah is one of the thousands of people, who work together in regional communities with farmers and local businesses to deliver high-quality red meat products that put Australia on the global map," said Mr Taylor.
Bismillah's story forms part of the More to Meat campaign being run by the Australian Meat Processor Corporation.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
