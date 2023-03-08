Delays in environmental protections for the Lake Eyre Basin are in the headlines, with media reports circulating that mining interests at the top of the basin are at the heart of that.
The Australian reported this week that proposed environmental protections, contained in a Regulatory Impact Statement completed in mid-2022 after a long consultation process was allegedly being watered down to allow for future developments in of one of Australia's richest minerals deposits.
The Palaszczuk government has been working to set the terms for how resources companies can operate in Queensland's section of the Lake Eyre Basin catchment, and the RIS summarising those terms was supposed to go to cabinet on September 12.
According to the news report, the Premier's office intervened to have it removed from the meeting agenda and it's been deferred on subsequent cabinet agendas.
The minerals province around Mount Isa has the world's richest deposits of copper, vanadium, bauxite, cobalt, graphite, tungsten, zinc and nickel, some of which are essential for the production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electronics.
Although new mines are expected to be deep underground, they may come under the areas considered off-limits under the RIS's protected areas, which could include river and floodplain areas.
The story quotes sources saying the Premier is intent on rewording the RIS.
RELATED:
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said she was not going to comment on spurious rumour and breach Cabinet confidentiality.
"We are only having this discussion because the former LNP government, of which David Crisafulli was a Cabinet member, tore up protections," she said.
"We've committed to releasing a consultation RIS, and we'll deliver on that commitment.
"This is an extensive body of work that covers a third of Queensland and a number of diverse stakeholders - it's important we get it right, not rush it."
Ms Scanlon said the Stakeholder Advisory Group was informing the work of the RIS, and that when it was considered by the government, it would be publicly released.
Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane said they supported the release of the RIS, to provide certainty for all industry stakeholders and to move the process forward.
"The QRC maintains its position that the current regulatory framework is already sufficiently robust to assess all applications and mitigate risks to the basin," Mr Macfarlane said.
"The QRC expects the RIS (will) put forward genuine options for the ongoing management of the LEB and doesn't simply contain a predetermined position to allow for the banning any particular industry.
"The region has great potential to deliver economic and social benefits to Queensland from the sustainable development of critical minerals, gas, and conventional minerals.
"As has been shown elsewhere in the state, the potential can be realised while also providing good management of the area through appropriate regulatory frameworks."
Lock the Gate Alliance has reacted strongly to the media reports, demanding the Palaszczuk government release the response to stakeholder consultations, and to stand firm in the face of mining industry lobbying.
"It's outrageous that the Palaszczuk government has reportedly delayed strengthening protections for the Lake Eyre Basin after behind the scenes lobbying from Anglo American," national coordinator Ellen Roberts said.
"We estimate gas companies hold tenements covering more than 800,000 hectares across the Lake Eyre Basin.
"The threat oil and gas projects pose to these pristine and productive floodplains is imminent.
"The Palaszczuk government must end this delay, make good on its election promises, and protect the floodplains from oil and gas."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.