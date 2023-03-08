Queensland Country Life
Two women airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after two separate incidents requiring medical assistance

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
March 8 2023
Two women aged in the thrities were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Tuesday evening, following two separate incidents. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRecue

A young woman was recovering in hospital after being struck in the face by gate, whilst yarding cattle, on a rural property in central Queensland on late Tuesday.

