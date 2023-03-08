A young woman was recovering in hospital after being struck in the face by gate, whilst yarding cattle, on a rural property in central Queensland on late Tuesday.
Queensland Ambulance officers were tasked to the private residence at Glenroy, 76 kilometres north west of Rockhampton at 4.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, a female aged in her early thirties was treated for head injuries after being struck by a gate which was kicked open by a bull.
The RACQ CapRescue helicopter was also tasked to the rural property, with the on-board medical team joining the QAS paramedics in treating the patient at the scene.
As a precaution, the patient underwent spinal embolisation, due to her head injury.
Meanwhile, just north of Glenroy, a second woman, aged in her late thirties also had to be airlifted by CapRescue team to Rockhampton Hospital, after suffering from an suspected snake bite just after 4.00pm on Tuesday near Mount Gardiner.
The second patient had been bitten by a snake on her lower leg at private residence on Apis Creek Road.
She was transported in a vehicle, where she met up with responding QAS paramedics, which stabilised her.
The species of the snake was unknown to the patient at the time of envenomation.
Both patients were treated on scene by ground QAS officers and further stabilised for air transport by the RACQ CapRescue flight medical team.
The two women were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition where they received further medical treatment.
In the Western Downs, QAS officers also transported a male patient to Miles Hospital, after they were reportedly kicked by a steer on a private property at 3.36pm on Tuesday afternoon.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.