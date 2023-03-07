Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers make 504c, average 444c at Toowoomba

Updated March 8 2023 - 11:19am, first published March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Steers top at 504c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday reduced by 113 head to 281.

