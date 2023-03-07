Steers top at 504c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday reduced by 113 head to 281.
Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week, however the regular feed and trade plus restocker buyers were present and operating.
Young cattle ideally suited to feed or grow out for the domestic market experienced fair demand, however all classes not meeting exact market specifications sold to a much cheaper trend.
A small sample of the cows could not maintain the levels of the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 504c to average 444c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 440c to average 395c to 411c with some to restockers reaching 446c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed experienced very little change in price to average 359c with sales to 368c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 420c to average 362c with poor quality lines at 259c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 388c to average 376c with some to the local trade also at 376c/kg.
A couple manufacturing bullocks made to 270c/kg. The best of the cows made to 252c to average 235c/kg.
One heavy weight bull found a new home at 242c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 392c/kg.
