The Australian Campdraft Association's management committee will hold the annual general meeting set for April 10 in Cloncurry as an open forum.
The decision follows an online member-led petition questioning the current fee structure.
The petition was written and posted by ACA management councillor for the Western Queensland zone, Tom Gleeson, who declined to comment to Queensland Country Life.
In his petition, Mr Gleeson raised concerns about the late membership fee charge, no day memberships and that more consultation with the membership base was needed regarding some of the major decisions.
The petition and feedback is expected to be used to put forward a motion at the ACA annual general meeting in Cloncurry to "delete the late membership charge and reinstate day membership at an affordable rate in line with other associations and societies".
Australian Campdrafting Association's president Rohan Marks said he was aware of the angst among some people, current members or otherwise, over the lack of day membership and the cost of membership in general.
"My advice to those people is to utilise the correct channels to ensure their opinions are heard, and relevant discussions are had at a management committee level," he said.
Mr Marks said all members, former members and the general public were welcome to attend the AGM, which would be live streamed through the ACA's Facebook page.
The petition comes after the ACA management committee announced it would relocate its office to Toowoomba and sell the Roma complex.
The annual general meeting will coincide with the ACA finals held from April 11 to 15.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
