Weaner steers top at 536c at Roma

A total of 5640 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 536c/kg and averaged 530c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 536c and averaged 463c, steers 280-330kg reached 512c and averaged 437c, and steers 330-400kg reached 448c and averaged 385c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 404c averaging 355c.
RT and DM Purtell, Talwood Road, Daymar, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 536c, reaching $1680 to average $1174.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Lorraine, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 520c reaching $1335 to average $1194.
BV Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 512c, reaching $1607 to average $1522.
BP and KL Ahern, Jaydine, Mitchell, sold Romagnola cross steers to 512c, reaching a top of $1427 to average $1324.
Close Marketing No 2 East Kilima sold Angus cross steers to 508c, reaching a top of $1461 to average $1408. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 380c, reaching $1084 to average $987.
Australia Aulong Auniu Wang Operations, Oakpark, Charleville, sold Simbrah cross steers to 500c, reaching $1392 to average $1151. The Charbray cross heifers sold to 330c, reaching $962 to average $832. The Brahman cross cows sold to 280c, reaching $1604 to average $1223.
John Allwood, Thomond, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 490c, reaching $1301 to average $1254.
RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 482c, reaching $1806 to average $1393. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 418c, reaching $1090 to average $1029.
Tomcat Rural, Balgownie, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 478c, reaching $1447 to average $1360.
RA Wilson and NM Green, Gungalman, sold Angus steers to 476c, reaching $1537 to average $1365. The Angus heifers sold to 370c, reaching $1086 to average $973.
SP Castles, LD Paynter, Gundoo, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster steers to 468c, reaching $1537 to average $1442. The Droughtmaster cross mickey bulls sold to 498c, reaching $1359 to average $1070.
AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Stn, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 450c, reaching $1587 to average $1504. The Angus cross heifers sold to 330c, reaching $1016 to average $1016.
BC Griffin, Sydeva, Yuleba, sold Angus cross steers to 442c, reaching $1508 to average $1370.
RS Loughnan, Alicker, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 436c, reaching $1440 to average $1350.
PJ and MM Wade, Ravenscourt, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 408c, reaching $1678 to average $1484.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray cross steers to 392c, reaching $1820 to average $1346.
RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 388c, reaching $1383 to average $1383. The Angus cross heifers sold to 342c, reaching $1167 to average $1167.
Trafford Park Grazing, Trafford Park, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 384c, reaching $1544 to average $1544. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 344c, reaching $1445 to average $1445.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 382c, reaching $1787 to average $1589.
GR and SA McQueen TA Benelgram Grazing Co., Balmacarra, Charleville, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 374c, reaching $1943 to average $1630.
D and J Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 372c, reaching $1791 to average $1762.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 340c and averaged 281c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 418c and averaged 323c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 380c, averaging 331c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 370c, averaging 331c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 370c, averaging 321c.
AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 382c, reaching $1292 to average $1085.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 370c, reaching $1508 to average $1385.
Tim M J Emery, Mt Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 370c, reaching $1467 to average $1058.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross heifers to 356c, reaching $1573 to average $1430.
John E York, Taunton, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 348c, reaching $1209 to average $1085.
Billabong Partnership sold Angus cross heifers to 346c, reaching $1412 to average $1257.
LRC Grazing, Abbington, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 276c, reaching $1220 to average $1220. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 275c, reaching $1481 to average $1446.
Cows 330-400kg reached 218c and averaged 168c, cows 400-500kg topped at 277c, averaging 243c, cows 500-600kg topped at 283c, averaging 266c, and cows over 600kg topped at 286c, averaging 266c.
R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cows to 275c, reaching $2028 to average $1726.
Warren Point Pastoral Company, Warren Point, Mitchell, sold Hereford cows to 273c, reaching $2078 to average $1892.
RA and LJ Jones, Akuna, North Jackson, sold Angus cross cows to 272c, reaching $1601 to average $1543.
