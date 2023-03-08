Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers reach 536c/$1680 at Roma

March 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Weaner steers top at 536c at Roma

A total of 5640 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

