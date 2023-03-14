It has been 40 years since the Bambling family began infusing Brafords into their Hereford herd. A decision, which has taken their business from strength to strength over the ensuing years.
Arthur and Vanessa Bambling operate their commercial breeding program on an extensive grazing system on predominantly native 3P pastures, on Penwhaupell Station, Gayndah. Penwhaupell was purchased by the Bambling family in 1923, with the family celebrating a century of ownership this year.
Vanessa Bambling said they require their breeders in their herd to be highly fertile, structurally sound, have strong maternal instincts, and be able to walk out long distances to graze.
"Brafords are great foragers and they handle our extensive grazing in rugged country. The breed has proven itself as being environmentally adaptable," Mrs Bambling said.
The Bamblings annually sell a large, good line of six to 10-month-old weaner steers weighing up to 300kg, through the South Burnett Livestock Exchange situated in Murgon.
They also sell surplus females via the same exchange from July through to August each year.
"We predominantly target the backgrounder market.
"Backgrounders grow out our stock or finish them at the feedlot.
"We sell into these markets as it suits the nature of our property."
Mrs Bambling said the Brafords even and consistent growth patterns make them suitable for entry into a wide variety of markets.
"The Braford breed certainly has broad appeal within the industry.
"In the last fortnight alone we were sent photos and videos of our Brafords as finished jap ox, which looked magnificent."
To improve and expand the genetics running through their herd, the Bambling family have been purchasing females from the Elite Braford Breeders Heifer Sale since it was first held three years ago.
"It's a convenient sale as it's right on our doorstep in Gayndah and this year they have Braford heifers coming from some of the best studs in Queensland and New South Wales.
"At the sale we look for heifers with femininity, structural correctness, a quiet temperament, and high fertility."
At the 2022 sale the Bamblings bought four unjoined heifers from the Abernethy, Harriett Valley, Goomora and Dark Patches studs, which are all performing well.
"They're in our breeder operation now and will be pregnancy tested soon. We're looking forward to seeing the results."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
