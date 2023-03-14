Queensland Country Life
Braford holds great appeal for Bamblings

By Matt Sherrington
March 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Clancy, Art and Vanessa Bambling have been utilising the Braford breed for four decades on Penwhaupell Station, Gayndah. Picture supplied.

It has been 40 years since the Bambling family began infusing Brafords into their Hereford herd. A decision, which has taken their business from strength to strength over the ensuing years.

