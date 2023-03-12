It seems the older we get, the faster the years seem to fly by.
Here we are, over six months on from Ekka 2022 and yet it still feels like yesterday.
As the Queensland Country Life Showgirl for 2022, there has been much anticipation about the year ahead with many shows and events filling up the calendar already.
However I must admit that it is my career that poses the biggest challenge this year.
With a nationwide shortage of vets, in particular rural or mixed practice vets, many clinics are feeling the extra pressure and expectation that is being placed upon them.
Despite record numbers of graduates completing their veterinary degree each year, there seems to be a dwindling percentage that choose to pursue their career working in mixed practice in regional or remote areas.
As a veterinarian working in a rural town, I can appreciate many of the reasons for this trend.
The long hours covering many kilometres in a day, on-call requirements, and isolation from friends and family are just some of them.
However, what many new young vets fail to consider are the benefits of this type of work.
Being an active, valued member of your community, getting to explore areas of our beautiful country that you otherwise would not get to see, not to mention the variety of working with animal species of all shapes and sizes, are just some that come to mind.
Being a vet also offers many opportunities to get involved. Just last year I had the pleasure of assisting with the local junior cattle camp, giving an educational talk about bull selection and fertility, and general cattle health to over 100 young cattle enthusiasts.
Rural towns have so much to offer and I encourage any young professionals considering the move to give it a go, and get involved in the town they move to.
By the same token, rural communities have a part to play in welcoming newcomers in and ensuring they feel supported and valued.
A big part of this is showing appreciation for the services that they offer - a small thanks can go a long way to improving someone's day.
So I encourage you, take an extra moment today to say thank you to those members of your community that you couldn't do without!
- Sarah Rose, QCL Showgirl 2022
