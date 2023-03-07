Selling agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 362 cattle at the Moreton Saleyards on Tuesday. with cattle drawn from the south-east corner.
According to selling agent Vince O'Brien the market was a little tougher with prices for meatworks cattle easing.
Mr O'Brien said that overall, good quality cattle sold better with two-tooth grassfed bullocks topping at 333c/kg, while better cows made to 280.2c/kg returning $1700/head.
"The export cattle market eased by 5-8 cents across the cow and bullock market," he said.
Mr O'Brien said the feedlot steer market was very subdued.
He said the lot feeders were finding it hard to get forward contracts anywhere near the money they got used to.
Mr O'Brien said that while the market had come back, it still remained relative.
"There is still some profit when producers sell cattle at the current rates and reinvest into younger cattle.
Numbers in all classes of feeders, trade and backgrounders were reduced in numbers, with the quality cattle still selling to a competitive panel of buyers.
There were no grain fed cattle yarded.
The lesser quality cattle continue to ease in price, selling to restricted competition.
Contract cattle buyer Trevor Francis was operating at Moreton on behalf of Green Mountain Meat, and Gold Coast Hinterland Butchery and said his day was useful.
He said the easing market made it easier for him to work around his framework.
He said Green Mountain Meat has a preferred price, and he could fill their order easier today, than in the past.
Mr Francis said with winter fast approaching, and little rain about, many producers are using the opportunity to sell their cattle if they have the weight.
Market quotes include weaner steers from L and S Reinke sold for 433.2/c kg to return $1061/head .
P and H Lyons sold weaner heifers for 390.0c/kg to return $862.
Background steers from B and M Warren sold for 431.2c kg to return $1366.
Pasture fed heifers from G and K Crosby to returned 301.2c kg and $1280, while their heavy cows made 280.2c/kg returning $1613.
JIlrift Pty Ltd's six tooth pasture heifers made 307.2c/kg to return $1945.
Heavy feeder steers from A S King sold for 357.2c kg to return $1556.
O'Briens Transport's six tooth ox sold for 313.2c/kg to come back to return $2129.
Medium Cows from M D Christensen sold for 275.2c/kg to return $1609.
Heavy Cows from K Klan came in at 280.0c/kg to return $1449.
G Scholl bull sold for 270.2c/kg to come back at $2593.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
