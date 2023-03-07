When the Deshon family decided to buy the local Dirranbandi butchery it was with the idea that it would be another angle for them to market their branded beef, Three Rivers Meats.
The family took over Stephens Butchery last week and have since rebranded the business Three Rivers Butchery, to fall in line with their paddock to plate business.
Family spokesperson Frank Deshon said by adding the butchery to their business they could give locals a constant supply of good meat.
"Also, we can now supply meat to our paddock to plate customers, and our own Hebel Hotel and general store."
He said they were humbled by the support of all the local businesses and residents who are behind their latest business venture.
"We finish Angus cattle and Aussie White lambs in our 1000-head feedlot at Abarue, in the lower Balonne," he said.
The family built the feedlot in 2004 after battling drought and unreliable seasons, when the decision was made to value-add to their grain operation by using their own grain and hay to finish cattle and lambs themselves.
Their Three Rivers Meats business name, was derived from the fact the Deshons have three rivers that flow through their country, the Narran, Balandool and Bokhara Rivers.
Mr Deshon said they get all their beef and lamb processed at Big Paul's Paddock to Plate certified kill at St George.
Previously, they would get Big Paul to break down the the beast and pack the meat to their customers' requirements.
"Now all the bodies are trucked back to Dirranbandi and our butcher Luke Russell, otherwise known as Rusty, does it," Mr Deshon said.
A qualified butcher for 27 years, Rusty relocated from Coffs Harbour to take on the job, after a recommendation for a tree change from his mother, who is the chef at the Nindigully Hotel.
The delicious smells wafting from his barbecue at the Dirranbandi Show was tempting plenty of patrons to try out a sample of what's on offer back at the shop.
Among the steak, onion and rissoles were jumbuck and bushman's sausages, the latter packed with cracked pepper, warrigal greens and bush honey.
"It's my bittersweet symphony," he said.
"I've always used wild spinach and bush sugars, as well as flavours such as lemon myrtle and Davidson's plum.
"I say why not, why use preservatives - plus they add a point of difference."
The native foods are currently sourced from the NSW mid-north coast but Rusty said he would be happy to source them locally from Queensland if he could.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.