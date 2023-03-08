Queensland Country Life
Sturgess family retiring after 47 years in the melon game

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 9 2023 - 7:00am
Murray and Drew Sturgess during their final days of picking. Pictures: Clare Adcock

After 47 years farming watermelons in the Chinchilla district, the Sturgess family are shutting up shop, overcome by the pressure of increasing industry compliance.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

