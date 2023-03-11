Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Opportunities for landholders to complement farm income while achieving improved environmental outcomes

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
March 12 2023 - 8:00am
Balancing production with the environment

Natural capital, biodiversity, carbon markets. These words are increasingly being spoken, and yet many are still grappling to understand their fundamental meanings, their practical applications, and their value to business, the environment and communities more broadly.

