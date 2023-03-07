Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $1350 at Woodford

Updated March 7 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Light weaner steers sold for $1160.

There were 231 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Quality steers held firm, while all other descriptions sold to an easier market.

