There were 231 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Quality steers held firm, while all other descriptions sold to an easier market.
Shane and Neta Malone, Kobble Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1350. Kokopelli Farming, Kilcoy, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1190 and pens of steer calves for $840 and $620.
Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray steers for $1220. Max Tones, Sheep Station Creek, sold Angus steers for $1370 and a bull for $1980. Kelly Nash, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1180.
Cooke Family Trust, Jimma, sold Santa steer calves for $920. Sandy Creek Livestock sold Brahman cross weaner steers for $1160. Scott Burgess, Stanmore, sold Angus weaner steers for $1050. Adam Green, Bellthorpe, sold young Greyman weaner steers for $1020.
