Embracing equity for International Women's Day

By Chelsea Hartwig, Agforce School to Industry Partnership Program Liaison Officer
March 11 2023 - 8:00am
Daisy Dukes? It's a no from me!

Everyone loves a farm girl - the fictionally desirable, naive daughter of a farmer, who marries the boy next door and settles down in the country.

