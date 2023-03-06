A STRONG crowd of about 80 people flocked to the Moura Saleyards last Friday for the Callide Dawson Carcase Competition field day.
The event marked the official entry of cattle for the grainfed sections of the competition, which are well up on last year with 310 entries coming forward, as well as a chance for competitors to view the entered cattle.
As well as the viewing of quality cattle, the day featured a variety of activities lead by Wyatt Judd, Baralaba, who gave a working dog demonstration with cattle before the day heated up.
Competition committee member Mike Bradshaw said the display was a highlight of the day.
"It was a really impressive display and the water trough was really popular for the dogs after they'd showed off their skills," Mr Bradshaw said.
"As well as the working demonstration, there was also trade displays from sponsors and viewing of the 406 head of cattle spread over six classes entering Warnoah Feedlot, Theodore, for the grainfed competitions."
Cattle entered into the trade grainfed categories will be processed at Teys Australia, Biloela, in May, while export classes will be processed in June.
Meat and Livestock Australia's Laura Garland travelled from NSW to deliver a MSA presentation as well as a grading/MSA Index demonstration activity.
"This was very well received by the graziers, who went through the grading steps to work out the MSA Index on a pretend carcase," Mr Bradshaw said.
"The live assessment competition was also well received with graziers guessing the liveweight, carcase weight, eye muscle area and rump fat for five steers on the hoof.
"These steers will be processed at Teys , which will provide the information to calculate the winners being score out of 500 points."
The steers were bought in by the Bradshaw family for people to estimate how they would hang up in the meatworks.
Completing the day was the Bauhina State School, which provided food and refreshments to the crowd throughout the day.
The competition culminates with a presentation dinner at the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club on July 7.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
