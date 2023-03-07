The annual Santa/Santa infused and special store sale was held at the Eidsvold Saleyards last Thursday, with a quality yarding of cattle on offer.
Over 1000 stores were presented with the Santa/Santa infused categories reaching over 600 head.
Hatton Cattle Company, Chinchilla, took out both the champion Santa steers and champion Santa heifers categories.
The champion Santa infused steers winner went to Ventura Citrus from Mundubbera, while a very good pen of Santa/Hereford cross heifers from JDC Holdings, Theodore, took out the Santa infused heifer class.
The overall champion pen was awarded to Hatton Cattle Company's, Chinchilla pen of Santa steers.
This was one of the best Santa/Santa infused nominations over the past couple of years. Large runs of Santas were keenly sought after by restockers, going into the Taroom and Wandoan areas.
Eidsvold Livestock and Property reported that a large part of the sale was very strong, but lighter steers and heifers struggled to meet last sale's rates.
The Makoola herd dispersal sale account: B & J Tye followed the store sale with exceptional results throughout. One of the best line-ups of 197 cows and calves and 154 PTIC cows were sold. With the top pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves, (preg tested back in calf), topping at $3400, the cows and calf section averaged $2688/unit, with very strong competition from far and wide.
The PTIC draft was no different with the top pen of 21 Simmental/Droughtmaster cross cows selling for $2600/hd with an average of $1970 throughout.
