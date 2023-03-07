The Makoola herd dispersal sale account: B & J Tye followed the store sale with exceptional results throughout. One of the best line-ups of 197 cows and calves and 154 PTIC cows were sold. With the top pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves, (preg tested back in calf), topping at $3400, the cows and calf section averaged $2688/unit, with very strong competition from far and wide.