Droughtmaster cows and calves top at $3400 at Eidsvold

March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Pictured with the winning pen of Santa steers from Hatton Cattle Company Pty Ltd (Chinchilla), which sold for 432c/kg at 369kg to return $1597/hd, are Shane Hatton, Rob Bygrave, Cameron Bygrave and judge Matt Curtis.

The annual Santa/Santa infused and special store sale was held at the Eidsvold Saleyards last Thursday, with a quality yarding of cattle on offer.

