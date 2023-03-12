Rose Betts never imagined that her weekly order of lamb chops would one day unlock her future husband.
But when she came into the Allora store where Justin Wade was a butcher, he chased her down the street to ask her out on a date.
On February 11 they officially became husband and wife when they exchanged vows at Justin's family's property, Stormy Rocks, at Clifton.
"The ceremony was held at Justin's parent's place outside of Clifton," Rose said, who is originally from Redbank, Coonabarabran, NSW.
"Stormy Rocks has been their home for 18 years, which they built from the ground up."
The reception followed at the Commercial Hotel in Allora, where they shared many date nights.
"The township of Allora is where Justin butchered since school and also where I moved to after jillarooing/ governessing out in south west Queensland," she said.
The pair moved to England for two and a half years before settling in Melbourne in 2020.
But it was important to them both to return home and mark another major milestone in their love story on the Darling Downs.
The pair were married by Shelley Burchett with Nay Mullins of DNM Photography capturing the special day.
The Allora Butchery also helped the Commercial Hotel with the catering needs while the cake and flowers were DIY.
Claire Hamiltion handled the makeup while Pure Styling by Kerry looked after hair.
Accommodation was at the Mirrabooka House, Roseneath Cottage and Railway and Commercial Hotels.
The wedding hire was from DD Event Hire, while some decorations were also DIY.
