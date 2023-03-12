Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rose Betts and Justin Wade share their wedding gallery

March 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rose Betts never imagined that her weekly order of lamb chops would one day unlock her future husband.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.