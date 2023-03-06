A line-up of 37 goats saw prizes awarded across the pens at the Dirranbandi Show's inaugural commercial goat section on Saturday.
Judge Ian Manwaring, Contender Meat Goats, based at Condobolin, NSW said he was excited to see people having a go to improve their animals.
"This is a good roll-up for the first go, and there are some nice goats here," he said.
The organiser of the new section for the Dirranbandi Pastoral and Agricultural Association, Emily Watts was pleasantly surprised to be awarded ribbons for champion cross-bred/rangeland buck and overall champion goat of the show, for one of her young crossbred does.
Ms Watts, who operates the Catlok goat breeding operation between Dirranbandi and Bollon along with her parents Lachlan and Catherine, said the weaner doe, who was bred from a Contender sire and a Catlock Boer doe, had what it took to go out and shine.
"She carries all we like to see - she's alert and has good stretch," she said.
Mr Manwaring said he'd picked her rather than from the four section prize-winners because he thought she was the goat showing the most potential on the day.
"She's the main one I'd take home from this show," he said.
A grown black buck from Catlok, which won the crossbred buck section, was described as the most complete of the entries.
"He's a bit older and has a good length - you can see his potential to put with your females and improve your line," Mr Manwaring said.
The station-bred Boer buck and Boer doe categories went to Gundi Boer Goats at Surat, operated by Wendy and Jacko Pearce, who have been breeding goats seriously for three years.
"We've always had ferals, but we fenced a paddock for killers and it went on from there," Ms Pearce said.
They run 100 goats on 65 hectares and are trying to find the right product for their little block.
"We always come to Dirranbandi campdrafting so it feels very different to be here without horses,"Ms Pearce said.
They use a lot of Valley Boer genetics.
Mr Manwaring said he concentrated on width over the loin and down the back legs, which the young doe had a lot of, along with good teat and leg structure.
Similar meat features attracted him to the winning buck, which he said would look even more impressive with another six months maturity.
Leopardwood Livestock, operated by Dirranbandi's Nick Perkins, showed the champion crossbred doe.
Also showing on the day was Brenton Smith, Openbah, Dirranbandi.
"I congratulate everyone for bringing their goats in," Mr Manwaring said.
"You're looking at what others are doing, it's important for the future.
"At the end of the day, it's all about kilos and rearing a kid."
Mr Manwaring said the industry hadn't had much help in the past and it would be the same in the future unless producers stood up and made a name for themselves.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
