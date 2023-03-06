Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1355 head of cattle at Toogoolawah store sale last week.
With large areas of southern Queensland and northern NSW feeling the effects of dry weather combined with an oversupply of cattle, market prices continued to ease.
Better lines of weaner steers eased slightly with lesser quality steers and heifers down in price. A smaller yarding of aged cows and calves came to hand a sold firm on previous sale rates.
Ed Kemmis-Matterson, Kilcoy, sold heavy Droughtmaster steers 20-24 months for $1650/hd. B & Z Holdings sold Droughtmaster steers 18-20 months for $1630/hd. Ivery Downs Cattle sold quality Speckle Park steers 16-18 months for $1600/hd. Tony Woodrow, Kilcoy, sold Charbray feeder steers 20 months for $1580/hd. DMG Past, Emu Creek, sold Charbray cross steers 14-16 months for $1400/hd. PJN Grazing, Biarra, sold Charolais cross steers 12-14 months for $1310/hd.
G and D Francis, Biarra, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1290/hd. A and E Marriott, Nanango, sold an outstanding pen of Charolais cross weaner steers eight to 10 months for $1500/hd. R and D Wainwright, Mt Byron, sold quality Charolais cross weaner steers for $1370/hd. K and M Head sold Charolais cross weaner steers $1360/hd.
A and S Boyle, Eidsvold, sold Santa cross steers 12 months for $1230/hd. Cole Country Trust, Gatton, sold Angus steers for $1330/hd. W and A Oxenford sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1330/hd. Gallanani Grazing sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1250/hd. L and M North, Wivenhoe, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for $1200/hd.
A quality line of Charbray heifers, 18-20 months account R and T Ziesemer, Taroom, sold to a top of $1460/hd with other pens selling for $1440, $1430 and $1400. Garry Issell, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster heifers 16-18 months for $1220/hd. Moke Mountain, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 15 months for $1230/hd. Aaron Marshall, Nanango, sold Brahman heifers 18 months for $1210/hd.
Brisbane Valley Holdings, Coominya, sold quality Brangus backgrounder heifers for $1080/hd. A and S Boyle, Eidsvold, sold Santa backgrounder heifers 14 months for $1060/hd. Ray Richards, Manumbar, sold Charolais cross heifers 12-14 months for $1060/hd. The Schmidt family, Fernvale, sold Charolais cross Angus weaner heifers for $1000/hd.
Perrin and Vonhoff, Anduramba, sold Limo cross weaner heifers 8-10 months for $960/hd. K and M Head, Yarraman, sold quality Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months for $870/hd. W and A Oxenford, Toogoolawah, sold Angus weaner heifers six to eight months for $810/hd. D and S Walmsley sold Limo weaner heifers eight to 10 months old for $810/hd.
Banjo Paterson, Nanango, sold Charolais cross aged cows with Charolais cross calves at foot two to three months for $2140/hd.
