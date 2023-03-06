Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers top at $1500/hd at Toogoolawah store sale

March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Charbray heifers 18-20 months old account of Beaumont Grazing, Taroom, sold for $1460/head.

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1355 head of cattle at Toogoolawah store sale last week.

