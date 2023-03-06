Perrin and Vonhoff, Anduramba, sold Limo cross weaner heifers 8-10 months for $960/hd. K and M Head, Yarraman, sold quality Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months for $870/hd. W and A Oxenford, Toogoolawah, sold Angus weaner heifers six to eight months for $810/hd. D and S Walmsley sold Limo weaner heifers eight to 10 months old for $810/hd.