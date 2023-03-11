Argentine crops slashed

Dry weather and heat is now slashing soybean and corn production estimates. Last week the respected Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said it plans to cut its estimate for Argentina's soybean crop for the 2022/23 cycle for the fourth time as the country is still struggling with the impact of drought and high temperatures. The announcement comes on the heels of the exchange's previous 4.5mt reduction of the soybean crop to 33.5mt, down from an initial protection of 48mt.