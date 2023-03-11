Argentine crops slashed

Australian farmers understand the impacts of climate extremes on grain production better than most.
Higher temperatures and lower rainfall across much of Australia in recent decades has had a significant impact on farmers and grain production.
The past five years have included some of the worst droughts in living memory followed by three consecutive record large winter crop grain harvests. The seasonal weather variability was capped off by the widespread flooding across much of eastern Australia which devastated some regions, including several major grain production areas across NSW.
Droughts and floods are not uncommon in Australia, but farmers are adapting. A lot of work has been done in recent years at improving farm performance under dry conditions. Cultivation practices have been moving to conservation tillage and other measures focused on preserving soil moisture to adapt with drier seasons.
Other parts of the world are also contending with climate variability.
Argentina is currently enduring a one in 60-year drought. La Nina weather patterns typically result in above average winter and spring rainfall across much of Australia. However, they are generally bad news for grain farmers in Argentina.
Drought has already slashed Argentina's wheat crop. The recently completed wheat harvest was the smallest in eight years and close to 10 million tonnes less than last year.
Dry weather and heat is now slashing soybean and corn production estimates. Last week the respected Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said it plans to cut its estimate for Argentina's soybean crop for the 2022/23 cycle for the fourth time as the country is still struggling with the impact of drought and high temperatures. The announcement comes on the heels of the exchange's previous 4.5mt reduction of the soybean crop to 33.5mt, down from an initial protection of 48mt.
It did not offer further details about how far it would lower its soybean production estimates. Large areas of Argentina's soybean and corn crops will not be harvested after weeks of scorching hot temperatures with little to no rain. Some private forecasters are already talking of a crop that could fall below 30mt.
Impacts of the rapid and sharp reductions to Argentina's soybean crop have been, so far, offset by a record large crop in Brazil. Although the full extent of the cuts is likely to be felt in oilseed markets for some months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.