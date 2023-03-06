Gerard Penna believes in working with people who share his vision and values.
He and his wife, Linda, along with business partners, Ardie and Kacie Lord, and James and Marjorie Lord, have made the transition from sheep to Wagyu cattle over a period of several years, and it is starting to show dividends.
Trading as Lord and Penna Grazing, the partnership, along with a great team of committed staff, operates an aggregation over three properties in the Barcaldine, Tambo and Aramac districts, totalling 82,995 hectares.
Mr Penna said Woolthorpe (44,939ha) was the original property at Aramac which was purchased 22 years ago, and the partnership has gradually grown in acreage and stock numbers ever since.
"The aggregation was purchased and the partnership started in June 2001," he said.
Running 25,000 head of sheep on Woolthorpe until the wild dogs and drought took their toll, Mr Penna said the property was totally destocked in 2014 after subsequent very tough years, and the decision was made to trade into cattle.
"We added Bayrick (14,574ha) at Tambo, and then more recently Coreena (23,481ha) at Barcaldine a bit over 12 months ago, which came with 15,000 head of Merinos," he said.
"However, all our sheep country now has exclusion fencing."
Utilising KLR principles to trade their way into cattle, Mr Penna said the partnership always had a handful of cattle, but now had grown their numbers to a current total of between 5000 and 6000 head over their three Central West Queensland properties.
"We started our cattle trading operation in 2010, and became a supplier of feeder cattle into the Australian Country Choice (ACC) supply chain, producing a mixed commercial herd," he said.
"However, when Coles put the squeeze on ACC, the article changed a little bit.
"The relationship and the margins were working very well for us, but we realised it wasn't going to last forever and knew we needed to change direction after nine years with ACC."
Mr Penna said they always had black cattle, but were gradually building their herd of quality Wagyu cattle thanks to the ongoing support and knowledge of Bar H Grazing managing director, Que Hornery, after initially starting out on a small scale and purchasing three bulls from Bar H Grazing at Comet.
"What stood out with Bar H Grazing, was Que's depth of knowledge and ability to share his insights. He really took us under his wing," he said.
"Bar H Grazing don't just sell you a bull, they really partner with you to supply genetics that tick all the boxes.
"When we started out seasonal conditions were pretty awful, with drought taking a grip, and prices not great, but Que said to look long and sit tight, so we did."
When contacted by the Queensland Country Life and asked what first attracted him to Wagyu, Mr Penna said he had heard about their amazing fertility.
"We had also witnessed their adaptability and efficiency under rough conditions," he said.
"We have had some very tough years prior to 2021, but the Wagyu just shape up and rebreed on time every single time."
So, staying true to their approach of working with people who share their vision and values, the partnership started selling F1 Wagyu steers direct to Mort and Co's Phoenix branded Wagyu program in 2019.
"Like Bar H Grazing, Mort and Co are professional operators who appreciate doing business with people who deliver what they say they will," Mr Penna said.
"Working with suppliers and clients who value integrity makes our life and business simple and enjoyable," he said.
"We sell our steers at 390-410 kilograms, and our cull heifers when they're heavy enough and meet the specifications."
Mr Penna said they opted to transition to Wagyu "the slow way", and still had to trade while building their numbers up.
"We've essentially had to operate two herds but we are gradually getting out of the Angus and concentrating on the Wagyu market," he said.
"Our investment in time and money is well worth it, as our turn off cattle are consistently hitting targets and giving our clients the confidence the cattle will perform."
