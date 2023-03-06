Queensland Country Life
Increased offerings push market lower

March 7 2023 - 10:00am
Online price pressure

CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings hit 15,632 head last week - up 29 per cent on the previous week. Increased offerings pushed the market lower, reflected by lower value over reserve and overall clearance rate.

