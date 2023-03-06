Online price pressure

AuctionsPlus cattle listings hit 15,632 head last week - up 29 per cent on the previous week. Increased offerings pushed the market lower, reflected by lower value over reserve and overall clearance rate.
Higher slaughter rates and rebuilt herds continue to reduce competition among buyers and place downward pressure on prices, while demand remains weak due to seasonal and economic uncertainty.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $69 higher at $1248/head despite listings more than doubling to 1835 head.
The 330-400kg steer category registered 1990 head and averaged $1492/head - down $42 for a 49pc clearance rate.
Heifer listings increased slightly with falls in the number of medium and heavy heifers outweighed by increases in light heifers.
Listings of 200-280kg heifers increased to 1208 head and averaged $1039/head, down $198 for a 24pc clearance rate.
From Goondiwindi, a line of 43 Angus heifers aged five to seven months and weighing 232kg lwt returned $1065/head, or 460c/kg lwt.
The 280-330kg category registered 834 head, and averaged $1169/head, down $123 for a 77pc clearance rate.
Breeding stock listings increased with mixed results influenced by breed and location.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifer listings increased 36pc to 2858 head and averaged $2143/head, down $62 for a 28pc clearance rate.
PTIC cows registered an increased offering of 1288 head and averaged $1859/head, for a 55pc clearance rate.
Sheep and lamb listings decreased to 65,370 - down 31pc. The decline in numbers was reflected across most categories and all states, while scanned in-lamb first-cross ewe listings increased 65pc and SM Merino ewes increased 28pc.
Crossbred lambs averaged $118/head across the 11,076 head offered, up $2 for a 75pc clearance rate.
SIL Merino ewe listings were flat at 11,873 head and averaged $158/head, down $12 and reached a 46pc clearance rate.
The SIL shedding breed ewe category offered 1202 head and averaged $207/head, falling $41 and achieving a 74pc clearance rate.
From Cunnamulla, a line of 126 Dorper ewes rising six years of age, weighing 70kg lwt and SIL to Dorper rams returned $174/head, or 250c/kg lwt.
