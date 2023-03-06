Queensland Country Life
TSBE to host Protein 2023 conference in Dalby on March 22

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Camm Agricultural Group's CEO Bryce Camm will be among this year's speakers. Picture: File

COLLABORATION will be high on the agenda when leaders of the state's protein sector gather for one of the most anticipated conferences on the state's calendar on March 22.

