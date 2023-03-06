COLLABORATION will be high on the agenda when leaders of the state's protein sector gather for one of the most anticipated conferences on the state's calendar on March 22.
Hosted by the Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise, the protein conference at the Dalby Events Centre is set to offer producers from across the beef, dairy, pork and poultry industries the chance to hear from business owners, other producers and industry leaders.
Among the conference's key topics will be sustainability, animal welfare, bio security and creating sustainable food supply chains.
TSBE Food Leaders Australia general manager Justin Heaven said the event would offer an outstanding program of industry leaders, who will commentate sustainable food supply chains.
"Everyday we get one day closer to our 2030 carbon neutral deadline, but the time is now to introduce measures to ensure no net release of greenhouse gas emissions are released into the atmosphere from 2030," Mr Heaven said.
"With sustainability at the forefront of discussions, the Protein 2023 speakers have been carefully curated to include representation from decision makers along with producers on the ground.
Panel session themes are biosecurity, sustainability, animal welfare, new energy project, shedded systems production improvements and demystifying carbon markets and net zero."
In its fifth year, the 2023 conference will feature a variety of presentations from industry leaders including McLean Farms' poultry operations manger Franswa Venter, who will discuss biosecurity, Foodbuy Australia's senior sustainability manager Kristina Formuzal, who will discuss sustainability and Camm Agricultural Group's CEO Bryce Camm, who will discuss animal welfare.
Also on the agenda will be paddock to plate processes which will be headlined by Compass Group Australia's head of sustainability Simon Jackson.
"Getting protein on plates is changing as we decarbonise our menus. Understanding the complexity of global emission reduction strategies and the known challenges of ruminant animal emissions, whilst balancing consumer demand is something we are constantly reviewing," Mr Jackson said.
"Our targets are bold and require a 'Shift' in how we consume protein.
"To achieve these targets, measures need to be implemented every step of the way.
"This will be a marathon, not a sprint, but being in the know now will greatly benefit those within the protein sector in years to come."
Also among this year's keynote speakers is The Sustainability Consortium's director of retail Amy Scoville-Weaver, who will share her experience in leading the current and future direction for retailer support.
"Sustainability needs to remain at the forefront of all discussions involving food supply chains," she said."
A healthy environment ensures the health of business and long-term economic growth - and we now have the innovation we need to make change accessible and meaningful across the food product industry.
"I look forward to sharing my findings and experiences with producers and key personnel."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
