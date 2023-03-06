A Darling Downs 'paddock to plate' business believes there are value adding opportunities in wethers, thanks to a dry-ageing process that makes the meat softer and tender.
Traditionally, a very large volume of low-value mutton has been produced in Australia and there has been growing calls to value add the product through a dry ageing process.
While dry-ageing is more commonly used for beef, the century-old technique is now being applied to old sheep meat, genuinely over the age of 12 months.
Meat is often hung for between two-eight weeks.
The Paddock Butchery in Toowoomba has invested in it's own dry ageing glass cabinet to improve the mutton eating quality of mutton.
In return, the high-end product will attract premiums from consumers with high willingness to pay for guaranteed quality.
The Paddock Butchery group general manager Ryan McBurney said they've been in the process of developing the pasture raised dry-aged wether for the last six months.
He believes there's huge potential in growing the market for the dry-aged product.
"When we launched the restaurant, we wanted to do something different, but we didn't position ourselves initially as a steakhouse," Mr McBurney said.
"We hatched this idea six months ago and it sort of just fell in our lap that we've got a product that we can actually sell to a market and our customer base at a price that is really affordable."
The Paddock, which received an Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat award earlier this year, sources chemical-free, ethically-raised and pasture-fed wethers from the Ellison family farm at Bellendaine near Pittsworth, south of Toowoomba.
The Ellison family finish their sheep on pasture and barley sprouts before they are processed and sold in their butcher shop.
Owner Roger Ellison told the Queensland Country Life back in 2020, that they had been feeding propagated barley sprouts to their cattle and lambs since they started in the butcher trade.
The barley sprouts are grown inside a 20 foot container, which Mr Ellison explained is, "a nine-10 day program when you put it (the barley) in one end to pull it out the other."
The Paddock is now sourcing 16-18-month-old wethers from the Ellison family, to be processed in their dry ageing cabinet.
Mr McBurney said consumers are wanting to understand the origin and value of their locally grown food.
"The (Ellisons) lambs are pasture fed with no hormones or antibiotics and are free to roam the paddocks for the duration of their days," he said.
"They have designed a little propagation area that he's set aside and it's just a push through sort of manual process where he propagates 400kg a day of propagated barley sprouts.
"They place it in into his tumbler with hay and then he supplements with organic vegetables like carrots."
Mr McBurney said there's rare opportunity for wether producers to capitalise on the growing demand for dry-aged products.
"A product that is misunderstood like mutton, where the input price means that you can spend a bit of time fabricating value adding to it at a price that's appropriate for the economic times," he said.
"When we launched the restaurant in 2022, we had a dry-aged cabinet for the butcher and also for the restaurant.
"Our dry aged cabinet in our store is a custom-built cabinet and there's vacuum seal glass in there."
Mr McBurney said the business invested a lot of money into the custom-built dry ageing cabinet.
"We try and highlight different cuts and typically what we've launched in the restaurant is a d-rump undercut removed," he said.
"We just find that gives a really nice, consistently delicious and beautiful product and we find that the dry ageing really highlights that.
"We also offer a shell loin, so a strip loin on the bone essentially and the reason you do that is obviously the moisture loss. As muscles dry and connective tissue dries, it doesn't change the shape."
Typically, consumers are getting $23-24 per kilogram for a lamb leg, while The Paddock is marketing wether legs at $17-18/kg.
Then conversely, the shoulder chops are going to be around that $15/kg or even less.
"It's not all about just yield and returns, it's about flavour and taste and working out a beautiful old style product and then obviously looking at how much that cost us to make and then putting the price tag on it," Mr McBurney said.
"We knew that if you start with an expensive product like a dry-aged wether rack, it's going to be owing you around $85/kg by the time you trim it and put on the grill in a restaurant."
During the dry ageing process, it is important that the moisture loss is controlled so that the exterior does not dry up to a crust which would impede moisture in the centre of the meat to escape readily.
Mr McBurney said the exterior will dry, but that it's important that this is regulated by controlling relative humidity within the cabinet.
"You'll find that from a cooking perspective, you'll get a beautiful crust straightaway because it's not having to evaporate the moisture from the surface of the meat," he said.
Dry ageing not only produces unmistakable aromas of nut and butter, it also improves the consistency.- Ryan McBurney, The Paddock Butchery group general manager
"It starts caramelizing immediately, whereas if you've got a fresh bit of meat you put on the grill and you'll see it at home on the barbecue, you will get little bubbles around the side, that's that surface moisture evaporating before caramelization can occur."
Mr McBurney said there is industry-wide benefits of dry ageing processed wethers in the Australian mutton market.
"We really appreciate the assistance from MLA from a retail perspective to try and highlight lamb, but just as much as Lamb is a thing, maybe overall, there's an opportunity, particularly to help farmers market mutton in the future," he said.
"The conundrum for us is how do we how do we market the product, which traditionally, is not favoured by the consumer.
"Mutton is actually a really high quality product and there's this whole opportunity there, that you could argue it's not fully capitalised on."
The Paddock will be launching it's new pasture raised and dry-aged wether product in The Plate Restaurant on Friday March 17, as part of their Autumn menu.
