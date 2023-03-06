Escaping big city life has led to an exciting new career for Roberta Schablon as her focus shifted from working the 9-5 to farming Boer goats, family and South Burnett farm-fresh food.
Celebrating the stories of local farmers through cuisine, Roberta has transformed herself from inner-city Qantas customer services operator, to a chef at the forefront of the regional Queensland eat local revolution.
"Local produce just tastes so much better, you can't compare," she said.
"I love the community aspect of it and having a relationship with producers, seeing how and what they do, their passion.
"And I love ensuring our community thrives by supporting them but also it's so much fresher and you have those low food miles, knowing I can get a pumpkin in and it has been harvested that morning."
Born and raised in Sydney, Roberta and her husband Craig looked to leave the urban chaos with a move to Brisbane, but soon realised the pace of life wasn't much slower in the Queensland capital and relocated to a property near Murgon to run Boer goats.
This farming tree change also helped spawn a new career for Roberta as she explored her passion for cooking by starting a business called "The Saucy Fork".
"We lasted 4 years in Brisbane before it got too crazy-busy," she said.
"We wanted to move out to the country and be as self sustainable as possible, wanted to utilise local produce and start a small business so I started as a cook.
"I was always cooking at home, having an Italian background, Mum's from the northern parts near Venice and Dad's family is from Sicily, so I hung out with my nonna's and learnt how to cook."
The meals prepared by Roberta incorporated locally farmed products and this soon caught attention of the community.
"So I was doing takeaway meals to help people that were busy, pasta sauce, lasagne - people would just order and I would drop off and deliver," she said.
"It got to this point where people noticed I was using local produce and so I started to get asked to do catering and it's grown from there."
"Grown" is almost an understatement for all Roberta has achieved by staying true to her eat local vision.
In just over a decade she has also become a parent to her 10-year-old daughter Evie, completed a recipe book celebrating farming families, helped establish a not-for-profit farmers collective and shop known as "Farm 2 Fork", caters major events and hosts cooking classes, as well as maintaining a job in the travel industry.
The journey also led Roberta, at the encouragement of cooking mentor and friend Jason Ford, to become a fully qualified chef when she was 44 years old.
Celebration of the South Burnett's bursting food, wine and farmers remain front and centre of Roberta's passion and she wants to make sure they are appreciated for their tireless efforts.
"Food tells a farmers story," she said.
"I want them to look at a meal and they can look at the and go 'wow that is my story' and they become passionate and excited.
"There are times when farmers ask themselves why they are doing this, but then they see the end product on a plate, it makes sense."
A paperback copy of the book or eBook copy of 'The Saucy Fork' is available for purchase via www.thesaucyfork.com.au
Roberta is a member of the Farm 2 Fork committee, a not-for-profit collective which has recently converted an empty store in the village of Wooroolin to a food market that opens twice a week and is run by volunteers in the community.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
