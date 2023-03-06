Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Saucy chef celebrates farmers with local produce push

BM
By Brad Marsellos
March 6 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roberta Schablon is a Boer goat breeder and passionate chef from near Murgon in the South Burnett. Picture: Supplied Roberta Schablon

Escaping big city life has led to an exciting new career for Roberta Schablon as her focus shifted from working the 9-5 to farming Boer goats, family and South Burnett farm-fresh food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.