The campdraft season is well underway in southern Queensland with five events held over the weekend.
The Dirranbandi Show Campdraft commenced on Friday and attracted competitors from southern Queensland and New South Wales.
Roma lady, Coralie Daly, riding Hank held a narrow one point lead to win the Abarue Feedlot and Jarratt Transport/John Hoath Memorial Campdraft with a score of 178 points.
The Barb Cookson Memorial Ladies Campdraft was won by Charlotte Ernst from Meandarra riding Mac and held a 7 point lead, with Melissa Southern riding Luella in second place.
The Yarrawonga Cattle Co Maiden campdraft was won by Craig Leggett riding Contagious with 173 points, with three riders sharing second position, Ethan Winkels (Pally), Robert Daly (Girlwiththedragontattoo) and Paul Southern (Emery) with 169 points.
Goondiwindi horse trainer, Bill Carey combined with his resident sire, RBH Fully Loaded to claim the victory in the Ross Smith Transport Novice campdraft with an aggregate score of 182 points and Dirranbandi local PJ Cookson riding Avenue in second position with 179 points.
The juvenile campdraft was won by Samuel Rollins riding Fletchmeifucan with 89 points, whilst the Junior was won Marci Dobbin riding Karma.
Meanwhile, two campdraft competitors continued their winning streaks when Jack Fairbairn riding Gilview Conarc won the Bell Show's Kellco Rural Agencies Maiden Campdraft.
Mr Fairbairn featured on the list of winners at last weekend's Burrandowan campdraft.
Craig Sheppard continued his winning form also, when he secured the victory riding Faith with an aggregate score of 174 points to claim the featured Boonah Twilight Novice Campdraft on March 4.
The inaugural Gidgeefield Campdraft is to be held this weekend, on the private property of Joe and Jen Sommerfield, Blue Hills, Quinalow.
Mrs Sommerfield said they planned on running an annual campdraft and hosting training clinics at their facilities.
"We saw it as an opportunity to fundraise for some of their local community events that are currently struggling for support," she said.
In sale news, nationally acclaimed philanthropist and performance horse enthusiast, Terry Snow AM will be holding a major reduction sale at Willinga Park, Bawley Point (NSW) on March 10-11, offering 56 lots including 31 registered ridden horses, 19 registered led yearlings and 6 brood mares.
The Ray White Epic Horse Sale and Campdraft will be held from March 24-26 at the Armidale Showgrounds, with 112 registered horses catalogued. Horses purchased through this sale are eligible for the 2024 incentives and prizes worth around $100,000.
Campdraft events planned for this weekend include Toogoolawah, Cambooya, Gidgeefield and the Rathdowney Memorial, while the Border ASHS Branch will be hosting a vhallenge program at the Delungra Recreation Grounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.