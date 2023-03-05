Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Stanthorpe weaners sell into careful market

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace, Angus, Kehani and Aaron McMillan, Wodenbong, sold these Angus steers with Hazeldean blood 273kg for 460c/kg or $1255.80 at Stanthorpe, Qld, on Thursday.

Stanthorpe yarded 1500 head of weaner cattle on Thursday with steers to $1522.27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.