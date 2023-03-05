Stanthorpe yarded 1500 head of weaner cattle on Thursday with steers to $1522.27.
Angus steers sold on a cents a kilogram basis topped at 546c/kg while Angus heifers reached a peak of 472c/kg.
Ian Mulcahy, Urbenville, sold Angus steers with Clunie Range blood to 487c/kg at 311.4kg for $1516.66.
Andrew Hill's Tarcoola Grazing at Woodenbong selling the champion pen of Angus steers, 339kg for 418c/kg or $1417.
"We've had a wet winter and a hard dry summer," he said, noting his calves were back 30kg on last year.
"The country's got no guts."
Champion heifers, EU, produced by Tarcoola Grazing 288kg made 452c/kg or $1301.76, going to Winton, Qld.
Champion Angus cross heifers with Texas blood produced by the Jackson family, Booky Cattle Co at Liston, made $1116.72 for 297kg at 376c/kg . A pen of their Angus, same weight, made 400c/kg or $1188.
Their steers 252.9kg made 516c/kg or $1304.74.
The Spencer family, Texas, sold Angus cross steers 331kg for 426c/kg or $1410.
Tim Lucas' beef enterprise Muirlawn at Rabbit Ridge, Dalveen sold Angus steers with Brooklana blood, 342kg for 418c/kg for $1429.56. Another lighter pen, 236kg made 490c/kg or $1156.40.
Champion pen of Euro cross cattle, Charolais/Droughtmaster weaned steers, sired by Palgrove bulls and produced by the Saunders family, Mingoola, made 378c/kg for 380kg or $1436.40, going to the Dalby, Qld district. Their weaned heifers, quiet in the pen, made 348c/kg for 374kg or $1301.52.
Peter Mulcahy and Lorrain Shaw, Urbenville, sold Angus steers 279kg for 474c/kg or $1322.46.
Angus steers with Hazeldean blood produced by The McMillan family, Woodenbong, sold to a top of 460c/kg for 273kg or $1255.80.
Their heifers sold to a top of 259kg for 392c/kg or $1015.28, won by Aaron's brother Mat.
The Pethers family, Woodenbong, sold Angus steers to 438c/kg for 302kg or $1322.76.
Angus breeder Kev Dau, Tallowood, Upper Tooloom, came away with the family's heifers to $1456.24, for 334kg at 436c/kg and will put them to Eaglehawk bulls.
He paid 472c/kg for 292kg or $1378.24 for Angus heifers Ian Mulcahy, Urbenville.
The sale was hosted by Ray White with auctioneer Ben Johnston taking the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.