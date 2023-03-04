It might have been held a month earlier than usual but the Dirranbandi Show was packed with patrons and attractions on Saturday.
The plan was to move the show away from cotton harvesting, and the grounds were busy from the moment the gates opened, starting with competitors in the horse events, both in the ring and the campdraft arena.
The newest attraction, the goat section, was front and centre for show patrons, attracting entrants from Dirranbandi and Surat and receiving high praise from Coonamble NSW judge Ian Manwaring.
Further round the ring, Wilgunya, Coban, Mt Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck studs were vying for ribbons in the stud sheep section under the expert eye of judge Brennan O'Keefe of Walgett, while Terry Hyland was kept busy judging plenty of commercial cattle entries.
The wool pavilion was quieter than past years but the winning fleeces - a 6.7kg 19 micron fleece with a commercial value of $77.88 shown by Yamburgan, Dirranbandi, sporting the champion flock fleece ribbon, and a fleece from local stud Wilgunya taking the champion housed fleece - showed what could be achieved.
READ MORE:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.