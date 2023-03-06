Queensland Country Life
Luckham: Efficient, high weight gain country for 3100 cattle

March 7 2023 - 7:30am
The aggregation is protected by 76km of exclusion fencing erected in 2020. Picture - supplied

WESTERN Queensland's 26,858 hectare (66,366 acre) Luckham aggregation comprises of three adjoining freehold properties: Luckham, Thordale and the Belmont Block.

