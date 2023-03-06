Brookstead district farmer Michael Hegarty of Alcheringa recently held a field day in conjunction with Pacific Seeds, to give growers an insight into the new release sorghum varieties and trial results.
Mr Hegarty planted six trial varieties of dryland sorghum in a strip of 16 one-metre rows in a length of 400 metres, in October on a full moisture profile, last October.
The varieties included Acclaim, Buster, Taurus, Resolute, Bazley, and Viper were planted into his Anchorfield vertitsol black soil type which the Brookstead/Pampas area if renowned for.
He told more than 70 local growers, industry personnel and agronomists the trials stood up very well even to the dry finish.
Mr Hegarty said during the growing season they received a total of 40mm of in-crop rain, which was insufficient.
"For that reason, we screened for a variety of environmental toughness and resistance," he said.
"A trait we were looking for was its ability to stand up under tough conditions."
Mr Hegarty said the most promising crop to him was the longer maturing Resolute and the shorter maturing Viper.
He said the best yield came from Acclaim, returning between 5.8 tonne to 7 tonne/hectare.
Mr Hegarty has done these trials for past seven to eight years, losing a couple to drought over that time.
"I like doing them as I get to see what the new variety offers verses industry," he said.
"Pacific Seeds provide the seeds and I planted the varieties in a joint venture.
Pacific Seeds territory manager Bill Smith said the Resolute variety was his pick of the sorghum grains on offer at the field day.
"Its high yield midge rating of 8+ combined with excellent seeding vigour, with a nice red grain colour, and very positive grain size is promising," he said.
"This crop had a nice grain collar, which is attractive and was favoured by grain traders as good all round.
"Despite the dry finish at Alcheringa, it has a excellent stand-ability for dryland sorghum in the Brookstead district."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
