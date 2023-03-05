South Burnett producers are being advised to remain attentive as cattle ticks have been located outside the infested tick zone.
The ticks were located "virtually in the centre" of the tick-free Ironpot district, west of Kingaroy, according to local councillor Scott Henschen.
Cr Henschen has been vocal about those with cattle taking precautions as he watched tick numbers explode in the nearby tick infested zone, he also believes presence in the region could be an isolated incident.
"Honestly I think this is an isolated case because of the unseasonable weather conditions," he said.
"The South Burnett has had an unprecedented wet 12 months and I stated some 6 months ago in council chambers that in the tick areas a lot of people were noticing high infestations.
"That was because it was so wet people couldn't manage their cattle as they did previously, they couldn't get cattle into yards, they couldn't truck cattle, roads have been damaged and destroyed, and I made the comments that people need to be diligent and keep an eye on tick populations and explosions."
A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said they were aware of the Ironpot tick report and are conducting investigations into the likely source of the ticks and working with the owners of the properties to implement eradication programs.
Queensland's cattle tick infested zone is between the coastal areas east of the Great Dividing Range and north of the Great Northern Rail line.
The South Burnett is considered a tick "marginal area" as the infested zone border divides through the region.
Cr Henschen's grazing and agricultural family has lived in the Ironpot area for three generations and witnessed minor tick occurrences before.
While Cr Henschen is not sure how the cattle ticks travelled to the tick free region, he is concerned by an increase in recent red deer sightings, as they are primary cattle tick carriers.
"How these things arrive we don't know," he said.
"It has happened before and it will happen again and when we have extreme weather conditions there is an influx in vermin [that carry ticks].
"I live in that Ironpot district myself, I'm a primary producer, and there have been sightings of red deer and it is a worry to see that, whether they have brought them or not, who would know.
"But red deer was once only ever mentioned 100 kilometres away from us."
Cr Henschen said the region's cattle properties were mainly small holdings and locals were being proactive in their biosecurity measures, but any discovery of cattle ticks in the free zone had implications.
"In those tick areas it's a cost they incur, it's time consuming, monitoring and you have to get your cattle in a lot more regularly than you do when you don't have ticks," he said.
"Then of course depending on the outbreak and how they are managed and the time-frame, it can restrict cattle movements.
"There are definitely implications and not just to the property owners that have found ticks but also to the adjoining neighbours."
Heavy cattle-tick infestation causes a raft of issues for the livestock - tick-worry, blood loss, loss of condition, transmission of tick fever organisms which also can result in illness and death in cattle.
Ticks can be found anywhere on the body when cattle are heavily infested.
Producers in the region are advised to check the escutcheon, tail butt, belly, shoulder, dewlap and ears when there are minimal ticks present by Biosecurity Queensland.
A Meat and Livestock Australia research project estimated in 2015 that the annual on-farm cost of ticks (production losses plus control costs) to the Australian cattle industry was approximately $146 million.
Under Queensland legislation, if you suspect the presence of cattle ticks outside the cattle infested tick zone, you must report it to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 or contact the Emergency Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
