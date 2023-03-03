IT was the end of an era at the Roma Saleyards on Friday as the Pinaroo Santa Gertrudis stud hosted its female dispersal sale.
The Cupitt family offered 173 lots, of which, 170 sold under the hammer at an average of $4501 for a clearance rate of 99 per cent, while the remaining lots sold after the sale's conclusion.
In the breakdown, nine cows sold to average $3055, 120 cows with calves sold to average $5158 and 41 maiden heifers averaged $2969.
Greg Kroll, Oakdale Santa Gertrudis, Chinchilla, Qld, was the successful bidder on the sale's top lot Pinaroo 1087 for $13,000 and also purchased Pinaroo 9684 for $9000.
Mr Kroll said he was chasing quiet cows with strapping calves and hoped he would also get the added bonus of a bull calf for future use.
Stud principals Peter and Robin Cupitt started their Pinaroo stud, number 1150, in 1982 in the Horton Valley, when they purchased Pinaroo Plains.
However, Peter Cupitt died in early 2022 and the hard decision of selling the stud cows and keeping the commercial operation was made.
The sale was a great success, said Santa Gertrudis Society general manager, Chris Todd.
Mr Todd said what he loved about the sale was the Cupitt family decided to offer their whole herd to the public and not sell privately.
"It was great to see the whole herd sell to all over Australia," he said.
There was an opportunity for many stud and commercial buyers to access the genetics of Pinaroo Santa Gertrudis.
Commercial buyers included Karen Dunlop, Spean Pastoral, Esk, Qld, purchasing a total of 23 females, 12 with calves, for an average of $3826.
The sale was conducted by PJH Livestock and Property and GDL, and interfaced online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.