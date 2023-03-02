Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weight in Emerald sale yarding but prices still soften

Updated March 3 2023 - 11:26am, first published March 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerald cattle values back up to 40c/kg

After a week off and minimal rainfall, Emerald agents offered 2850 head in Thursday's sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.