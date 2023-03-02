Emerald cattle values back up to 40c/kg

In the prime section bullocks over 550kgs sold to 324c/kg to average 312c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kgs coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 350c/kg to average 318c/kg, heavy heifers over 400kgs made to 315c/kg to average 301c/kg, heavy cows over 520kgs topped at 276c/kg to average 266c/kg, cows 450-520kgs made as much as 269c/kg to average 256c/kg, while bulls over 600kgs sold to 276c/kg.

