Emerald cattle values back up to 40c/kg

After a week off and minimal rainfall, Emerald agents offered 2850 head in Thursday's sale.
Agents said while the season was drying there was plenty of weight on the cattle in all descriptions.
Quality was generally good for most categories, but this couldn't stop the softening of values, with prices easing by between 8-40c/kg.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kgs sold to 324c/kg to average 312c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kgs coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 350c/kg to average 318c/kg, heavy heifers over 400kgs made to 315c/kg to average 301c/kg, heavy cows over 520kgs topped at 276c/kg to average 266c/kg, cows 450-520kgs made as much as 269c/kg to average 256c/kg, while bulls over 600kgs sold to 276c/kg.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kgs sold to 390c/kg to average 355c/kg, 350-400kg steers topped at 422c/kg to average 357c/kg, 280-350kg steers made as much as 530c/kg to average 423c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kgs sold to 530c/kg to average 425c/kg, while light steers under 200kgs were too few to quote.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kgs sold to 312c/kg to average 298c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 384c/kg to average 293c/kg, weaner heifers 200-280kgs made as much as 430c/kg to average 318c/kg, while light heifers under 200kgs were too few to quote.
A pen of crossbred large frame cows with 3-5 month old, branded calves at foot sold to $2290/unit
