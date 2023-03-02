There were 902 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday, which attracted new buyers for the quality line up.
Cows, steers and cows and calves were said to of held up very well in a "declining market", while heifers were sold to reduced rates.
Cameron Coleman, Goomeri, sold pens of Brangus cows and calves from $1570 to $2120, cows for $1610 to $1690, steers for $1700 and $2000 and a line of milk tooth heifers for $1400.
Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1690.
The Smith family, Flagstone Creek, sold a pen of Brangus cows for $1500.
Tim Dow, Iredale, sold Santa steers for $1750 and $1510 and heifers for $1650.
Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold pens of Simmental cross steers for $1890 and $1730.
Harrison Investments, Wyreema, sold lines of Droughtmaster steers for $1540 to $1650.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus steers for $1400.
Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1500 and cows and calves for $1700.
Knopke family, Lowood, sold Limousin backgrounder steers for $1430.
Elijah Gutt, Regency Downs, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1410.
The Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold a line of young Santa weaner steers for $1360.
Darren Tillack, Woodlands, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1400.
Kew Investments, Rocksberg, sold lines of Charbray weaner steers for $1410 and $1300.
Gerry Luck, Blenheim, sold Charbray steers, five to seven months, for $1350 and $1110.
Ian Lindenmayer, Mt Sylvia, sold Charolais steers, five to seven months, for $1300.
Daniel and Alison Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold steers, five to seven months, for $1340 and $1190.
Corey Hesse, Summerholme, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1780.
