Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Laidley heifers back but new buyers in attendance

Updated March 3 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

There were 902 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday, which attracted new buyers for the quality line up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.