Gracemere sale sees steers 200 to 280c/kg top at 594c/kg

Updated March 3 2023 - 10:58am, first published March 2 2023 - 8:00pm
P and TM Schulte of Sarina sold Brangus steers with the lead pen making 274kg to return $1515/hd. Pictured is Joel Dawson and John Boon of Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock & Property Marketing. Picture: CQLX

The yarding at Gracemere increased on Wednesday to 2754, with more than half of them steers, and generated strong competition.

