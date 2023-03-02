The yarding at Gracemere increased on Wednesday to 2754, with more than half of them steers, and generated strong competition.
A strong panel of buyers were seen for the cattle from north of Ilbilbie, west to Clermont, south to Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Woorabinda Pastoral, Duaringa sold Brahman cross steers for 324c weighing 578kg to return $1874/hd.
Cedarvale Pastoral, Ubobo sold Brahman cross steers for 350c weighing 516kg to return $1807/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba sold Brangus cross steers for 368c weighing 380kg to return $1400/hd.
M Filjak, Berajonda sold Brahman steers for 428c weighing 325kg to return $1391/hd.
James Creed, Jambin, sold a pen of Brangus weaner steers for 554 c/kg weighing 280 kg to return $1554 /hd.
P and TM Schulte P/L, Koumala sold Brangus weaner steers for 552c/kg weighing 274kg to return $1515/hd.
Malvern Developments, Keppel Sands sold a pen of Brangus steers for 560c weighing 262kg to return $1469/hd.
MW Bruce, Calliope sold a pen of Brangus steers for 564c weighing 258kg to return $1457/hd.
CA Cole and MP Sibson, Koumala sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for 444c weighing 253kg to return $1124/hd.
Melrose Grazing Co, Morinish sold a pen of Brahman cross steers for 460c weighing 234kg to return $1078/hd.
B Newton, Calliope sold a pen of Santa steers for 550c weighing 204kg to return $1122/hd.
JF and CA Ellrott, Morinish sold a pen of Braford cows for 270c weighing 617kg to return $1667/hd.
The Ramm Family, Dululu, sold a pen of Charbray cows for 264 c/kg weighing 610 kg to return $1611/hd.
TG Acton, Nine Mile sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 325c weighing 543kg to return $1766/hd.
Warwick Park, Middlemount sold a pen of Charbray cross cows for 272c weighing 520kg to return $1415/hd.
J Walters, Rockhampton sold a pen of Brahman heifers for 386c weighing 403kg to return $1558/hd.
Bayfield Cattle Co, Alton Downs sold Brangus heifers for 356c weighing 385kg to return $1374/hd.
G and D Bidgood, Biloela, sold a pen of Brangus weaner heifers for 450 c/kg weighing 280 kg to return $1264 /hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo sold a pen of Brahman cross heifers for 328c weighing 262kg to return $860/hd.
Beak Cattle Co, Stanage Bay sold Brangus weaner heifers for 428c/kg weighing 241kg to return $1034/hd.
CJ Bethel, Nebo sold a run of Brahman cross heifers for 390c weighing 236kg to return $913/hd.
CA Cole and MP Sibson, Koumala sold a pen of Droughtmaster heifers for 348c weighing 227kg to return $792/hd.
