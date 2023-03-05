It's a common assumption that the rabbit fence in Queensland is a derelict relic from the past but the truth is, it's still going strong and being patrolled weekly.
The 555 kilometre-long fence was constructed 130 years ago, to the derision of many who said it wouldn't work, but these days is still enclosing 28,000 square kilometres, with a management board funded by eight south east Queensland councils.
The intriguing history of the oldest and longest purpose-built rabbit-proof barrier fence still in use in Australia, if not the world, has been brought to life in a new publication launched in Warwick.
Beyond the Fence: Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board 1892-2022 started out as a rewrite of an earlier book called Keeping Rabbits Out, but in the words of Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board CEO Craig Magnussen, author Dr Margaret Kowald has done "a helluva job" in researching and bringing the story to life.
The Brisbane-based professional historian has included reminiscences from plenty of those involved with the board, past and present, to outline the history of rabbits in Australia and how the menace was dealt with.
"The fence has proved its worth," Mr Magnussen said.
"There are nowhere near as many rabbits on the 'clean' side, and although rabbit pressure has decreased and increased in places, thanks to biological controls and changing land use, science tells us the fence is still serving its purpose."
"The problem is, not many people realise how bad rabbits were, and still are."
While the book couldn't cover everyone who has contributed to its history, Mr Magnussen said there were a lot of recognisable family names from the region, and quirky facts such as how the Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league team got its name.
"The book also looks at the Texas Rabbit Works, which was still operating as a processing plant and freezing works up until the 1990s," he said.
The Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board, the only organisation in Australia specifically dedicated to the eradication of rabbits, is funded by eight local governments who contribute a total of $2 million a year to run it.
"We run a pretty lean team - we employ 15, including 10 patrol officers, who do construction work as well as maintenance," Mr Magnussen said. "Our officers are stationed from Rathdowney to Chinchilla."
Much of the fence is now top-netted for wild dogs as well these days.
According to DDMRB chair and Lockyer Valley Regional councillor Janice Holstein, rabbits are Australian agriculture's most costly vertebrate pest animal and are the single biggest menace to threatened native species.
"Keeping rabbits is illegal in Queensland and for over a century, the fence has protected valuable horticultural and agricultural areas, safeguarded the natural environment, and reduced the impacts of other invasive species," she said. "Beyond the Fence is a thoroughly interesting read as well as an excellent educational resource for students, land managers and environmental practitioners."
It is available to purchase through the DDMRB's web site.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.