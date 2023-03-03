Queensland Country Life
Glen Innes steer sale peaks at $6123 for Limousin steer

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
March 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Shad Bailey of Colin Say & Co, Courtney Will, TCW Livestock, Delungra, associate judge Ella Saul, judge Brent Evans, JBS Livestock, Kingaroy, Tyson Will, TCW Livestock parading the top price steer and Nathan Purvis, Colin Say & Co. Picture: Simon Chamberlain

A purebred Limousin steer has topped the 14th annual Colin Say and Company potential show steer sale selling for 1850 cents a kilogram and returning the owners $6123.

