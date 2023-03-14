A total of 46 carefully selected lots have been drafted for the third annual Elite Braford Breeders Heifer Sale, being held at the Gayndah Showgrounds, on Saturday, March 25, from 10.30am.
Wide Bay Burnett Braford Promotional Group spokesperson Vanessa Bambling said 'moving forward' is the motto of the group and their vision for a Braford breeder's sale selling progressive female genetics by top Australian Braford studs is coming to fruition.
"It was the dream of this group to start an all-female sale in Gayndah, and the lineup of stud genetics to be offered this year is impressive to say the least," Mrs Bambling said.
The 2023 sale draft, consisting of 41 registered heifers and five commercial heifers (at least 18 of which have been joined); hales from a diversity of country types, stretching north to Rosedale, east to Gympie, south to Casino, NSW, and west to Emerald.
The first draft will consist of 14 heifers aged over 24-months-old from the studs Ascot Neimen, Little Valley, Banyula, Harriett Valley, Riverton, Greenvale, Rosedale and Goomora studs.
The second draft of 27 heifers, all of which are under 24-months-old heifers, will be offered by the Ashby, Chasewater, Dark Patches, Strathgyle, MCN McNamara, and Downfall Creek studs, with further lots to offered by the Harriett Valley, Little Valley, Ascot Neimen, and Goomora studs.
The third will comprise five commercial heifers from Harriett Valley's extensive herd that are ready to be classified if so desired.
"These bloodlines are coming from studs who've been breeding consistent quality articles for more than 50 years. It's an exciting opportunity for beef producers to purchase herd improving genetics," Mrs Bambling said.
Ascot Neimen's Jill Galloway said their breeding females are the nucleus of their herd.
"They must have quality and good manners but also, they need to perform. The dam passes on all her attributes, so suitable female selection is always of paramount importance for the success of our Braford stud," Mrs Galloway said.
Mrs Bambling said vendors were overwhelmingly happy with the average price increase of $703 last year compared to 2021, as well as the top price paid increasing by $2250.
"Post sale discussion with our buyers at the sale indicated that they were very pleased with the overall quality of the heifers on offer. It's a great opportunity."
Australian Braford Society chairman Stuart Dingle said 2022 saw consistent rainfall throughout the year and better than average bodies of pasture available, though the 2023 summer rainfall to date has been patchy with some areas missing out.
"However, with the beef industry powering ahead, and with such a great draft of female genetics being offered, many producers will look past current seasonal conditions for the opportunity to secure these new bloodlines, which will provide a positive impact on their business," Mr Dingle said.
GDL sale agent Mark Duthie will inspect the lots prior to the sale and they'll be penned for inspection from 8am onwards on sale day.
"We'll be providing a complimentary morning tea and water for all who've travelled to Gayndah, and a barbecue lunch, catered by the Gayndah State School can be purchased," Mrs Bambling said.
"We'd like to thank our gold and silver sponsors for their support. The Zarabella Art Gallery has kindly donated a painting to the highest volume purchaser."
For pre-sale enquiries please call GDL's Mark Duthie on 0448 016 950.
