Elite Braford heifer sale a vision splendid

MS
By Matt Sherrington
March 14 2023 - 11:00am
The $8000 top priced registered heifer of the 2022 sale, Harriett Valley Victoria. Picture supplied.

A total of 46 carefully selected lots have been drafted for the third annual Elite Braford Breeders Heifer Sale, being held at the Gayndah Showgrounds, on Saturday, March 25, from 10.30am.

